Adelaide is set to host a Festival of Tennis this summer, with multiple events running between 1-14 January 2023.

Adelaide, Australia, 9 November 2022 | tennis.com.au

South Australia is set to host a two-week Festival of Tennis, with confirmation Adelaide will host back-to-back Adelaide Internationals, combined WTA 500 and ATP 250 tournaments, between 1-14 January 2023.

World-class tennis will return to The Drive when the first combined tournament is hosted from Sunday 1 to Sunday 8 January, followed by the second combined tournament from Monday 9 to Saturday 14 January.

Tickets to the two-week Festival of Tennis go on sale tomorrow, Thursday 10 November, with the player fields set to be revealed in early December.

The Drive has recently seen the completion of its $44 million stage two Centre Court redevelopment, including new Northern and Eastern Stands, a new canopy roof over the sunken show court, and the Courtside Room – a premier function space – overlooking centre court.

“With the completion of The Drive we are now set to deliver even more premium tennis to South Australians and those travelling to Adelaide to see some of the world’s best players,” said Tennis SA CEO and Adelaide International General Manager Debbie Sterrey.

“There is double the action, with two tournaments set to deliver a truly fantastic Festival of Tennis here at The Drive in the lead up to the Australian Open.

“Plus there’s more than just tennis – with live music, entertainment, bars, food trucks, and new premium experiences at The Drive’s new facilities. Thank you to the South Australian Government for their support, we are looking forward to welcoming players and fans back to The Drive.”

South Australian Premier Peter Malinauskas said, “The State Government strongly supports attracting more events to South Australia to help support our economy’s recovery from the pandemic.

“More events means more jobs and more economic activity.

“This summer’s Festival of Tennis promises to be bigger and better than ever, with The Drive looking spectacular following its redevelopment.”

South Australian Tourism Minister Zoe Bettison said it was exciting to see the return of the world-class Adelaide International.

“We know the players love coming to Adelaide, and that the fans love the atmosphere and excitement of the event, as well as being in our boutique city,” Bettison said.

“The $44 million upgrade at The Drive is spectacular, and is going to be on show for the first time in January – a unique experience, right in the heart of our city, and showcasing South Australia on television screens right around the world.”

South Australian Minister for Recreation, Sport and Racing Katrine Hildyard added, “The State Government’s $44 million contribution is so important to this redevelopment at The Drive.

“For young girls and boys, getting to see their heroes play live will engage and inspire them to stay active and further themselves in their sport.

“With all of the new activities and facilities, The Drive is going to bring even more South Australian’s together.”

As an incredible month of tennis comes to an end, we thought we'd leave you with this special behind the scenes moment from the Adelaide International 💙 See you in 2023 👋#AdelaideTennis | @TKokkinakis pic.twitter.com/1BnTJeHd4Q — Adelaide International (@AdelaideTennis) January 31, 2022

The Adelaide International is proudly supported by the South Australian Government, through the South Australian Tourism Commission, and will be held at The Drive from 1-14 January 2023.