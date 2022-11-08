Top-20 doubles stars Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez relish the opportunity to represent Australia in a team environment.

Glasgow, Scotland, 8 November 2022 | Leigh Rogers

A team environment clearly brings out the best in Storm Sanders and Ellen Perez.

Both have established themselves among the world’s top doubles players in career-best seasons, reaching extraordinary new heights in recent months.

Sanders peaked at world No.8 in October, shortly after winning her first Grand Slam title. The 28-year-old, who claimed the US Open mixed doubles title with fellow Australian John Peers, is excited to end her outstanding season representing Australia at this week’s Billie Jean King Cup Finals in Scotland.

“I’m so pumped to be selected for Billie Jean King Cup,” said Sanders. “Representing Australia is always an incredible honour and I feel very lucky to be apart of such an amazing team with incredible people.

“It’s the best feeling knowing you have the best support crew on the sidelines cheering you on, no matter what. We always have so much fun.

“The main goals are to give it everything we’ve got, enjoy the team environment, fight really hard on the court and wear our hearts on our sleeves. We want to make Australia proud.”

"@BJKCup is always about heart and camaraderie – and that’s what we definitely have in our team."@Ajlatom is excited to lead the Australian charge at the 2022 #BJKCup finals 💚💛#GoAussies https://t.co/AP68D3aE88 — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) November 4, 2022

Perez, one of Sanders’ close friends, achieved a career-high ranking of No.15 in September and has contested five tour-level finals this season.

The 27-year-old is set to make her second Billie Jean King Cup Finals appearance, having made her debut last year at Prague.

“I’m extremely excited to be selected to play for Australia. Some of my fondest memories are from Prague finals last year with the team, and I’m looking forward to creating many more,” said Perez.

“I would obviously love to win the event, but it all starts with the goal of building a strong team chemistry and enjoying the battle.

“I love playing in a team event because you have some of your best friends beside you, supporting you, and you’re playing for something bigger than yourself.”

The Australian team faces Slovakia in its opening Billie Jean King Cup Finals tie today (from 9pm AEDT).

The event, which runs from 8-13 November, is broadcast live on the Nine Network in Australia.

