Lily Fairclough: A rising star of Australian tennis
Meet Lily Fairclough, one of Australia's most promising junior players and a member of Tennis Australia's National Tennis Academy.
Brisbane, Australia, 28 October 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Lily Fairclough is one of Australia’s leading junior players.
The 17-year-old from Perth achieved a career-high world junior ranking of No.104 this week and is determined to continue climbing even higher.
In our series profiling Tennis Australia’s National Tennis Academy athletes, Fairclough reveals she models her game on fellow left-hander Petra Kvitova …
I was about five or six. I used to live in Europe, so I started playing there. I’ve always been into pretty much all sports. I watched tennis on TV a bit and fell in love with it.
I was in Cyprus, so near the Mediterranean. I started playing at the Limassol Sporting Club, which was a small clay-court club.
It’s not actually, I’m a bit more of a hard-court and grass player.
Well, I was born in Perth. I left when I was five and came back when I was 11.
I definitely enjoy the competing. Being out there by yourself, or playing doubles with your partner, just competing and leaving it all out there.
My parents are probably the most influential. They’ve supported my journey from the very start and have always been there and done everything for me.
No, but they’ve always been around sport. They were sport teachers and they love sports, so they’ve always been there with me. My mum was a swimmer and she loved netball. My dad used to play a lot of cricket and AFL.
I don’t know. Me and Jay, my twin, used to just play all the sports that we could. We both watched tennis and thought we’d give it a crack.
I have a couple, for different reasons. Ash Barty was obviously so good for women’s tennis in Australia and for people like me growing up. I like the way she holds herself throughout everything that she has been through and stays really true to herself. It’s so great to watch her. I admire Petra Kvitova too. I like to model my game around her a little bit and she’s an awesome person as well.
It’s tough to think of one, but recently I’ve had a couple great moments where I’ve turned a little bit of a corner in my journey. I think I am heading in a really good direction at the moment.
I’ve been improving my mentality on court and becoming a bit more of a positive competitor.
I was competing in Germany and the Netherlands, which was really good. It was challenging, for sure, but great to play and see what the level is around the world. Because for a couple of years now, most of us in Australia have struggled to see what that level is like in Europe.
I was in Western Australia at the time, so it was a little bit challenging. We were cut off from a lot of opportunities around the world, but I did a lot of training and managed.
I find managing school with tennis pretty easy, to be honest. I quite like doing school and taking my mind off tennis for a while. I think it’s great to have a healthy balance.
I’ve always liked English. I like to write and read, so that’s probably my favourite.
It would be something to do with sport, just because I love sport so much. Maybe a physiotherapist or something like that.
My playing style is definitely an aggressive all-courter.
I think my serve is definitely a big one. My forehand as well. I like to play with variety.
Probably John Isner’s serve. It’s one of the best serves in the world and I’d love to have it.
Not really. I have my warm-up routine that I follow, but I’m not a very superstitious person.
I like to watch movies, hang out with my friends as well. Just try and relax as much as I can.
I love Stranger Things. I’m obsessed with it.
I listen to all kinds of music, but I’m not sure I have a favourite.
Mexican, for sure.
I don’t go on social media that much, but I do use Snapchat to talk to all my friends. It’s a bit more of a relaxed social media platform.
I love to play with Roger Federer. I mean he’s one of the greatest of all time, so it would be amazing.
I’ve actually only been once, which was this year. It was amazing. I went with my coach from Perth, James Connolly. It was super cool to just be around that environment.
Yeah, I went to the Hopman Cup a lot of times. The year that Nick Kyrgios won the title (in 2016) with Dasha (Saville) was super fun to watch.
I think it was with Petra Kvitova actually, which was pretty cool.
I love everything. I’m so grateful that I have this opportunity. I have a great coach and all of the tools that I need to progress on my journey.
Definitely to maximise everything that I get given.
A normal day would be waking up pretty early and training for two hours. Then depending on what day of the week, I’ll do movement, conditioning or gym. Some days I’ll hit again in the afternoon and then other days I’ve got appointments, massages, nutrition or psychologist sessions, and then I’d go home and relax. Oh, I forgot school. I also have to do that (laughs).
We live just down the road, so I’ll walk in most mornings. It’s nice to be so close to the tennis centre. I live with two other girls at the moment and sometimes there’s people coming in and out of the house to stay for a few weeks. We’ve got a house parent, who actually isn’t a tennis player. She has her own job, but it’s quite nice to have someone not from the tennis community to take care of us. I enjoy it. It’s definitely nice to be with people who are on tennis journeys, but different ones.
Yeah, for sure. We’re there for each other when we have good moments and bad ones as well.
Yeah, it’s challenging at times. But I don’t get very homesick, so I manage quite well. I still get to go home a couple of times a year. After a training block and a trip, I’ll go home for a week.
I’ve got a twin brother, Jay, who also plays tennis. He’s sadly taller than me now, but I knew that was coming. I’ve got an older brother who’s at college in America for basketball. He’s six foot eight and definitely trumps the rest of us in the family. My dad’s quite tall too.
I did a little bit a few years ago. I really enjoyed it, but I gave it up for tennis. Tennis has always been my number one sport. But when I was a bit younger, I used to try and dabble in as many sports as I could.
When I go home, I hit with him a lot. It’s nice to see how he’s going and enjoy a bit of time with him.
We are so competitive. Recently we’ve been better, but there used to be a few arguments.
I like to think that I beat him. If you asked him, I’m sure he’d give you a different answer.
Astra (Sharma) is amazing and so good to train with. I’ve been lucky enough to train with her a couple of times when she’s home. She’s just an amazing athlete and competitor and such a nice person, so it’s good to be around her.
It’s definitely really motivating and inspires me work as hard as I can to meet that level.
I’d love to make it to the top 100 at least. Top 50 would be amazing. I want to go as far as I possibly can.
I definitely want to win a couple more singles titles. I want to maximise what I can do with juniors as much as I can, but also not put too much pressure on myself.
