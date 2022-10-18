The 28th edition of the Hobart International, a WTA 250 tournament, will be held in Hobart from 7-14 January 2023.

Hobart, Tasmania, 18 October 2022 | tennis.com.au

The Hobart International, Tasmania’s premier international tennis event, will make a long-awaited return to the Domain Tennis Centre from 7 to 14 January 2023, after a two-year hiatus.

More than 50 of the world’s top female tennis players will travel to Hobart to compete at the 28th edition of the WTA 250 level tournament, ahead of the Australian Open.

Thirty-two players and 16 pairs will feature in the singles and doubles draws respectively, when they compete for a share of USD $250,000 in prizemoney and world ranking points.

Hobart International Tournament Director Darren Sturgess is looking forward to welcoming players and fans as international tennis returns to Tasmania in a big way this summer.

“We are excited to confirm the Hobart International, the state’s longstanding international tennis event, will return in full force this January, as part of the 2023 Australian Summer of Tennis,” Sturgess said.

“From 7 to 14 January, Tasmania will play host to a cohort of experienced players and up-and-coming stars at the Domain Tennis Centre.

“The Hobart International has a proud history of discovering emerging tennis talent.

“Two of our recent past champions used the Hobart International as a springboard to Grand Slam success, with Elena Rybakina winning Wimbledon this year, and Sofia Kenin, who won Hobart in 2019, going on to win the Australian Open.

“We look forward to welcoming the players back, but also welcoming the local community and loyal tennis fans who we know are eager to see world-class tennis return to Hobart.”

The ‘Community Weekend’ will return in 2023, an initiative encouraging a wide range of community groups, families and friends to spend a day at the tennis, with the general public set to go free on Saturday 7 and Sunday 8 January.

The main draw begins on Monday 9 January with day and night session tickets available for purchase before semifinals and finals are played at twilight from Friday 13 and Saturday 14 January.

Three-day tickets between Monday 9 and Thursday 12 January will also be on sale.

Kids under 14 will be able to attend the entire tournament (including the finals) for free, when a ticket is purchased with an accompanying adult.

Off court, a variety of food and drink options will be available, as well as music, adult social tennis and Tennis Hot Shots for the kids to keep the whole family entertained.

Tickets to the Hobart International go on sale from 2pm Wednesday 19 October via Ticketmaster, with prices starting at $25. Corporate hospitality packages are also available. Simply email [email protected].

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!