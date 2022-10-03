Renee Alame from New South Wales was among the singles champions at the 2022 Australian Junior National Hardcourt Championships in Adelaide.

Adelaide, SA, 3 October 2022 | tennis.com.au

Renee Alame from New South Wales is now a two-time Australian champion, after taking out the 14/u girls’ singles title at the 2022 Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships presented by Kia at West Lakes Tennis Club in Adelaide.

Thirteen-year-old Alame defeated No.11 seed Ava Beck from Victoria 6-1 6-2 to claim her second national title of the year.

“The match was pretty good, I felt like I was playing my game. At the start I was a bit nervous, but as the games went on, I think I got there,” said Alame, who won the 12/u girls’ singles title at the Australian Junior Claycourt Championships in April.

“It is very exciting today. I won the 12-and-under title not that long ago, so to win two in the same year is just amazing.”

In other singles finals action, second seed Lucas Han from Queensland overcame top seed Flynn Coventry-Searle from New South Wales 6-2 6-4 to win the 12/u boys’ championship.

Top seed Jennifer Ott from New South Wales defeated fourth seed Aimee Jin, also from New South Wales, 6-1 6-1 to win the 12/u girls’ championship.

While second seed Myron Papadimitriou from New South Wales defeated Western Australia’s Cameron Burton 5-7 6-3 7-6(3) in just over three hours to claim the 14/u boys’ singles title.

The finals were a fitting end to a tournament that has hosted 192 players from around Australia over the past week, giving all the opportunity to play for national titles and gain valuable experience.

“Tennis Australia was pleased to have been able to bring the 12/u and 14/u Australian Junior Hardcourt Championships to Adelaide” said Francis Soyer, Tennis Australia’s Tournament Development Manager.

“Our congratulations to all of the players who have been a part of the tournament and our thanks to West Lakes Tennis Club and Woodville Orion Tennis Club for their generous hospitality, time and efforts.”

2022 Australian Hardcourt Championships

Finals 12/u singles Boys [2] Lucas Han (Qld) d [1] Flynn Coventry-Searle (NSW) 6-2 6-4 Girls [1] Jennifer Ott (NSW) d [4] Aimee Jin (NSW) 6-1 6-1 12/u doubles Boys [2] Ethan Domingo (NSW)/Heaton Pann (Qld) d [3] Flynn Coventry-Searle/Har Abir Sekhon (NSW) 6-4 6-4 Girls [2] Emilie Chen (NSW)/Jennifer Ott (NSW) d [6] Suri Suchovsky (NSW)/Angel Warang (NSW) 6-1 6-0 14/u singles Boys [2] Myron Papadimitriou (NSW) d [4] Cameron Burton (WA) 5-7 6-3 7-6(3) Girls [1] Renee Alame (NSW) d [11] Ava Beck (Vic) 6-1 6-2 14/u doubles Boys [2] Filip Fantasia (SA)/Daniel Jovanovski (Vic) d [1] Myron Papadimitriou (NSW)/Billy Williams (SA) 6-4 6-4 Girls [2] Sarah Mildren (SA)/Kalina Stefanov (SA) d [3] Ava Beck (Vic)/Koharu Nishikawa (Vic) 6-4 6-3

One player from each age group category received a Kia Most Driven Award, which recognised participants who best displayed the values of commit, compete and respect.

Kia Most Driven Award winners Age group Recipient 12/u boys Boaz Fong (NSW) 12/u girls Piyushi Bandara (ACT) 14/u boys Elijah Dikkenberg (ACT) 14/u girls Sara Nikolic (WA)

The next national junior event will be the December Showdown Masters, played at Melbourne Park from 3-17 December. The top-ranked players in each of the respective age categories (from 12/u to 18/u) will be invited to compete against their highest-ranked peers.

The Australian Junior Grasscourt Championships, for 12/u and 14/u competitors, will be staged at Wodonga next January.

> READ: Competitive opportunities for rising juniors

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!