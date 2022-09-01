Nick Kyrgios has matched his career-best result at the US Open, moving into the men's singles third round for the fifth time in his career.

New York, USA, 1 September 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios has survived a spirited test from Frenchman Benjamin Bonzi in the US Open second round.

The No.23-seeded Australian carved out a 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4 victory in a tense battle today at Louis Armstrong Stadium in New York.

“I was literally hanging by a thread, his level today was incredible,” admitted Kyrgios. “Honestly, I was not expecting an absolute war.”

Kyrgios’ experience proved telling against world No.50 Bonzi, who was hoping to advance to the third round at a Grand Slam tournament for the first time.

The 27-year-old Australian lifted under pressure in a tight opening set, striking four winners to secure a tiebreak.

There was only a single break in the second set, with Kyrgios stepping up in the 10th game. With Bonzi serving at 40-15, the Wimbledon 2022 finalist reeled off four consecutive points to win the game and take a two-sets-to-love lead.

The 26-year-old Frenchman fought back to take the third set, breaking Kyrgios in the ninth game and then dutifully holding serve.

An increasingly frustrated Kyrgios looked in trouble when he lost serve early in the fourth set, but immediately broke back to regain some much-needed momentum.

After bravely saving five break points across the seventh and ninth games, a clutch Kyrgios secured victory by winning the final nine points of the match.

“I played some really risky tennis late in that fourth set to win,” said Kyrgios.

“I’m just really happy to get through. It’s been a really stressful time, my team and I have high expectations to go deep this week.”

Kyrgios, who has won won 24 of his past 29 matches, finished with 30 aces and 64 winners in total.

This equals world No.25 Kyrgios’ career-best US Open result, having also previously reached the third round in 2014, 2016, 2018 and 2019.

To advance to the fourth round for a first time, Kyrgios will need to beat world No.87 J.J. Wolf. The 23-year-old American wildcard is enjoying a career-best run and beat No.16-seeded Spaniard Roberto Bautista Agut in the opening round.

While acknowledging his recent success increases pressure, Kyrgios also recognises his self-belief is at an all-time high.

“I feel like I’m playing some of the best tennis of my life,” he said.

Earlier today, Alex de Minaur fought past Chile’s Cristian Garin in four sets to secure his place in the third round.

While Jason Kubler won a rain-delayed first-round match against Sweden’s Mikael Ymer to become the sixth Australian man to progress to the second round. This is the most to reach this stage in 25 years.

Aussies in action – US Open

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Jason Kubler (AUS) d Mikael Ymer (SWE) 5-7 6-4 6-2 6-4

Men’s singles, second round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Cristian Garin (CHI) 6-3 6-0 4-6 6-2

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Benjamin Bonzi (FRA) 7-6(3) 6-4 4-6 6-4

[Q] Daniel Elahi Galan (COL) d Jordan Thompson (AUS) 6-3 2-6 3-6 6-4 6-3

Women’s singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Evgeniya Rodina 1-6 6-2 7-5

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v [14] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

James Duckworth (AUS) v [20] Dan Evans (GBR)

Jason Kubler (AUS) v [22] Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Men’s singles, third round

[18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [12] Pablo Carreno Busta (ESP)

[23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [WC] J.J. Wolf (USA)

Women’s singles, third round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Serena Williams (USA)

