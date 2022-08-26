Find out who our Australian players face in the opening round of the final Grand Slam tournament of the season ...

New York, USA, 26 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The US Open 2022 men’s and women’s singles draws have been unveiled.

Ten Australians are contesting this year’s US Open men’s singles draw – the most since 1998, when Pat Rafter defeated Mark Philippoussis in an all-Australian final.

Two all-Australian battles are set for the first round this year, including a clash between close friends and doubles partners Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis. The Special Ks have not faced-off on the singles court since an ATP Challenger meeting in 2014.

James Duckworth and Chris O’Connell, two of the most resilient competitors in Australian tennis, will also play against each other in the opening round.

Wildcard Rinky Hijikata, a 21-year-old who recently made his top-200 breakthrough, has been pitted against 22-time Grand Slam champion Rafael Nadal in his major debut.

Alex de Minaur, Australia’s top-ranked man, has not been handed an easy draw either. The No.18 seed begins his campaign against world No.45 Filip Krajinovic.

US Open 2022

Men’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [18] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 20 v Filip Krajinovic (SRB) 45 [23] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 26 v Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 70 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 82 v Tseng Chun-hsin (TPE) 85 James Duckworth (AUS) 84 v Chris O’Connell (AUS) 121 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 103 v Lorenzo Sonego (ITA) 63 John Millman (AUS) 104 v [WC] Emilio Nava (USA) 200 Jason Kubler (AUS) 116 v Mikael Ymer (SWE) 74 [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) 198 v [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP) 3

> VIEW: US Open 2022 men’s singles draw

Ajla Tomljanovic leads the Aussie charge in the women’s singles competition – and for the first Grand Slam tournament this season, the 29-year-old has avoided a seeded opponent in the opening round. The two-time Wimbledon quarterfinalist has still been handed a tricky task against Czech Karolina Muchova, a former world No.19 on the comeback from injury.

Daria Saville, the US Open 2010 girls’ singles champion, has drawn Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in the first round. While wildcard Jaimee Fourlis will face a qualifier in her main draw debut.

Several Australians remain in contention in the qualifying competition, with five women and one man competing in second-round matches at Flushing Meadows today.

US Open 2022

Women’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 48 v Karolina Muchova (CZE) 235 Daria Saville (AUS) 73 v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) 102 [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 152 v Qualifier

> VIEW: US Open 2022 women’s singles draw

Main draw action begins in New York on Monday.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!