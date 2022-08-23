James Duckworth has edged out Aussie compatriot Thanasi Kokkinakis in a three-set battle at the Winston-Salem Open.

Winston-Salem, USA, 23 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Winston-Salem, USA

James Duckworth has held off a spirited challenge from fellow Aussie Thanasi Kokkinakis to advance to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament at Winston-Salem.

Kokkinakis served 20 aces and won 91 per cent of first-service points in the two-hour and 15-minute battle – but it wasn’t enough to stop Duckworth from closing out a 4-6 6-3 7-6(5) victory.

It is Duckworth’s third consecutive victory against Kokkinakis and propels him into a second-round showdown with fourth-seeded American Maxime Cressy.

Chris O’Connell suffered a heart-broking loss against France’s Adrian Mannarino. The Australian qualifier earned five match points in an absorbing three-hour and 30-minute battle – but was unable to convert any, as Mannarino fought back to record a 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 7-6(3) win.

Aussies in action – Winston-Salem

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 4-6 6-3 7-6(5)

Adrian Mannarino (FRA) d [Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 7-6(4) 6-7(3) 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

James Duckworth (AUS) v [4] Maxime Cressy (USA)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v Soonwoo Kwon (KOR)

John Millman (AUS) v [8] Albert Ramos-Vinolas (ESP)

Men’s doubles, first round

[3] Matt Ebden (AUS)/Jamie Murray (GBR) v Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Granby, Canada

Jaimee Fourlis has been beaten in the opening round at a WTA 250 tournament in Granby.

The 22-year-old from Melbourne had received direct entry into a tour-level event for the first time in her career, but her campaign ended with Canadian qualifier Marina Stakusic scoring a 4-6 6-3 6-2 victory in their first-round clash today.

This results leaves Daria Saville, who has progressed through to the second round, as the last Aussie standing in the women’s singles draw.

Aussies in action – Granby

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[Q] Marina Stakusic (CAN) d Jaimee Fourlis (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-2

Women’s doubles, first round

Daria Saville (AUS)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) d Paula Kania-Chodun (POL)/Renata Voracova (CZE) 4-6 6-4 [14-12]

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[9] Daria Saville (AUS) v [WC] Katherine Sebov (CAN)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

Olivia Tjandramulia (AUS)/Rebecca Marino (CAN) v TBC

Daria Saville (AUS)/Ena Shibahara (JPN) v [2] Monica Niculescu (ROU)/Raluca Olaru (ROU)

Cleveland, USA

Sam Stosur and her Chinese Taipei partner Latisha Chan have been eliminated in the opening round at a WTA 250 tournament in Cleveland.

Ekaterina Alexandrova and Vivian Heisen edged out a 6-3 4-6 [10-5] victory in their first-round match.

Stosur now turns her attention to next week’s US Open, where she is the defending champion in the women’s doubles competition.

Aussies in action – Cleveland

RESULTS

Women’s doubles, first round

Ekaterina Alexandrova/Vivian Heisen (GER) d Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) 6-3 4-6 [10-5]

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) v Mayar Sherif (EGY)/Yana Sizikova

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!