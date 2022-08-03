Winning run continues for Australians at Los Cabos
Thanasi Kokkinakis was among three Australians to record first-round singles wins today at an ATP 250 tournament in Mexico.
Los Cabos, Mexico, 3 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Five Australian players have advanced to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament at Los Cabos.
Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jason Kubler and Jordan Thompson all scored first-round singles wins today, joining qualifiers Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell in the round of 16.
Kokkinakis staved off a spirited challenge from Spanish veteran Fernando Verdasco, posting a 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2 win in a centre-court showdown.
The seventh-seeded Australian, who fired 15 aces, bounced back from the disappointment of being unable to serve out victory at 5-4 in the second set. Kokkinakis took control in the deciding set to eventually triumph after two hours and 50 minutes on court.
Kubler recorded his first tour-level main draw win on hard court since February 2021, grinding out a 6-7(4) 6-3 6-1 victory against eighth-seeded Argentine Tomas Martin Etcheverry.
World No.122 Kubler, who has now won 19 of his past 22 matches, won 81 per cent of first serve points in the two-hour and 48-minute battle.
Thompson’s progression was much smoother, needing only 82 minutes to power past German Yannick Hanfmann. The world No.114-ranked Australian saved all three break points he faced in a 6-3 6-0 victory.
Aussies in action – Los Cabos
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Fernando Verdasco (ESP) 6-3 6-7(5) 6-2
Jason Kubler (AUS) d [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG) 6-7(4) 6-3 6-1
Jordan Thompson (AUS) d Yannick Hanfmann (GER) 6-3 6-0
Men’s doubles, first round
Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX) d John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Max Schnur (USA) 6-4 7-6(5)
COMING UP
Men’s singles, second round
[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Steve Johnson (USA)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Miomir Kecmanovic (SRB)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v Radu Albot (MDA)
[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev
[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v [6] Brandon Nakashima (USA)
Men’s doubles, first round
[2] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX)/Hunter Reese (USA)
