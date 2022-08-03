The National Indigenous Tennis Carnival, for aspiring First Nations junior players, returns to Darwin next week.

Darwin, Australia, 3 August 2022 | tennis.com.au

Aspiring First Nations players are set to start their tennis journey following in the footsteps of their Indigenous tennis heroes, Grand Slam champions Ash Barty and Evonne Goolagong Cawley, when the third edition of the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival starts in Darwin, Northern Territory next week.

The largest number of participants in the history of the event will gather at the Darwin International Tennis Centre from 11 to 14 August 2022.

Bringing together 230 players from every state and territory, the carnival will feature two streams – one for general participation and another for competition, in both the 14/u and 18/u age groups.

Off court a variety of culturally immersive experiences will take place over the four days, including a community concert featuring Indigenous electronic music duo Electric Fields from 5.30pm Friday 12 August.

Goolagong Cawley believes the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival is a fantastic way to bring tennis and Indigenous and Torres Strait Islander cultures together.

“It’s a dream come true to be part of this National Indigenous Tennis Carnival and to see how tennis can have such a positive impact on communities and do so much good,” Goolagong Cawley said.

“The celebration of culture, improving the health and wellbeing of everyone involved and promoting education are all so important to me.

“It is wonderful to see kids of all ages enjoying the sport I love so much – whether discovering it for the first time or having the opportunity to develop and improve their skills.

“Tennis Australia and the states are working with Indigenous youth all around the country to help create pathways and opportunities for these players which is exciting.

“This carnival will celebrate these kids and bring everyone from around the country together.”

2022 National Indigenous Tennis Carnival schedule Thursday 11 August 5.30pm Welcome to Country and Opening Ceremony at Darwin International Tennis Centre Friday 12 August 9.30am National Indigenous Tennis Carnival commences and tennis matches begin 5.30pm Community concert featuring Indigenous electronic music duo Electric Fields. Tickets are $15 via Eventbrite Saturday 13 August 9.00am Tennis matches continue at National Indigenous Tennis Carnival 4.00pm 14/u and 18/u finals commence Sunday 14 August 9.00am Presentations and Closing Ceremony

Tennis Australia’s Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner is pleased to see the event continue to grow.

“Since the National Indigenous Tennis Carnival was introduced in 2018 it has played an integral role in our tennis participation strategy, providing opportunities for young First Nations people to pick up a racquet and become involved in the sport,” Larner said.

“As well as being a vital opportunity to introduce a love of tennis and competition, the carnival is also a celebration of the rich culture of First Nations people.”

In the lead-up to this year’s carnival, state-based Indigenous tennis events have been hosted across the country, encouraging participation and skill development ahead of the national event in Darwin.

The Evonne Goolagong Medal of Excellence and the Ash Barty Cup will be awarded at the conclusion of the carnival.

