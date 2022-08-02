Hijikata, Purcell score opening-round wins at Los Cabos
Australian qualifiers Rinky Hijikata and Max Purcell have both advanced to the second round at an ATP 250 tournament in Mexico.
Los Cabos, Mexico, 2 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Rinky Hijikata has recorded a major career milestone, scoring his first ATP-level main draw victory.
The 21-year-old Australian qualifier was leading 6-3 4-0 when Mexican wildcard Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez retired with a left hand injury in their opening-round clash.
This propels Hijikata into a second-round showdown with world No.1 Daniil Medvedev. It will be the world No.224’s first career meeting against a top 50-ranked player.
Max Purcell has continued his winning run at the ATP 250 tournament as well.
The 24-year-old qualifier, who is currently ranked No.234, posted a 6-3 3-6 6-4 opening-round victory against world No.103 Henri Laaksonen of Switzerland.
Four more Australians – Thanasi Kokkinakis, Jason Kubler, John Millman and Jordan Thompson – are scheduled to play their first-round matches tomorrow.
Aussies in action – Los Cabos
RESULTS
Men’s singles, first round
[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) d [WC] Rodrigo Pacheco Mendez (MEX) 6-3 4-0 ret.
[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) d Henri Laaksonen (SUI) 6-3 3-6 6-4
COMING UP
Men’s singles, first round
[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v Fernando Verdasco (ESP)
Jason Kubler (AUS) v [8] Tomas Martin Etcheverry (ARG)
John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Alex Hernandez (MEX)
Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Yannick Hanfmann (GER)
Men’s singles, second round
[Q] Rinky Hijikata (AUS) v [1] Daniil Medvedev
[Q] Max Purcell (AUS) v TBC
Men’s doubles, first round
[2] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Hans Hach Verdugo (MEX)/Hunter Reese (USA)
John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Max Schnur (USA) v Nicolas Barrientos (COL)/Miguel Angel Reyes-Varela (MEX)
