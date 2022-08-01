Thanasi Kokkinakis and Nick Kyrgios have won an all-Australian final to secure the Atlanta Open doubles title.

Atlanta, USA, 1 August 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The second-seeded duo combined superbly to score a 7-6(4) 7-5 victory against Jason Kubler and John Peers in an all-Australian final today.

It was the first all-Australian doubles final at an ATP tournament since Tood Woodbridge and Mark Woodforde defeated Wayne Arthurs and Sandon Stolle at Hamburg in 2000.

The Special Ks, who had recorded a three-set win in a rain-delayed semifinal earlier in the day, clinched their second tour-level title as a team in 94 minutes. They fired 15 aces and saved all four break points they faced in the championship match.

This improves the Australian Open 2022 champion’s season record to 13 wins from their 15 matches together.

Doubles champions in Atlanta 🔥🔥@TKokkinakis and @NickKyrgios defeated Kubler/Peers 7-6, 7-5 to win the title at the #AtlantaOpen 💪 @atlantaopentennis pic.twitter.com/Qu8ESR5RMv — ATP Tour (@atptour) August 1, 2022

This is 26-year-old Kokkinakis’ third career ATP doubles title – and first won on international soil.

It is also a third career ATP doubles title for 27-year-old Kyrgios and maintains his unbeaten record in tour-level doubles finals.

Kokkinakis and Kyrgios’ victory completes a clean sweep for Australian players at the ATP 250 tournament, after Alex de Minaur claimed the singles title earlier today.

The 23-year-old Australian posted a 6-3 6-3 win against American Jenson Brooksby in the final.

The last time Australians swept the singles and doubles crowns at a tour-level event was Bogota in 2014, when Bernard Tomic claimed the singles title and Sam Groth and Chris Guccione combined to win the doubles.

Aussies in action – Atlanta

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, final

[3] Alex de Minaur (AUS) d [6] Jenson Brooksby (USA) 6-3 6-3

Men’s doubles, semifinals

[2] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Rajeev Ram (USA)/Jack Sock (USA) 6-4 6-7(7) [10-2]

Men’s doubles, final

[2] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Jason Kubler (AUS)/John Peers (AUS) 7-6(4) 7-5

