The Australian team won 11 medals, including five gold medals, at the Virtus European Summer Games in Poland.

Krakow, Poland, 25 July 2022 | tennis.com.au

Australia’s nine-person team has topped the medal tally at the Virtus European Summer Games, winning 11 medals including five gold, two silver and four bronze in Krakow, Poland.

The competition, hosted by the International Organisation of Sport for people with a Disability (IOSD) from 16 to 24 July, was the first of its kind to be played since the COVID-19 pandemic forced international competition to be cancelled.

Twenty-eight-year-old Archie Graham (Ipswich, Qld) took away four gold medals including men’s singles, men’s doubles with Mitchell James (Burpengary East, Qld), mixed doubles with Kelly Wren (Engadine, NSW) and the men’s teams with 17-year-old debutant Luke Barker (Kedron, Qld).

World No.1 Timothy Gould (North Lakes, Qld) in II-2 competition continued his reign at the top, winning gold in his singles division.

Wren, who first started competing internationally in 2002, also won a silver medal in the women’s singles and a silver medal alongside Breanna Tunny (Alexandra Hills, Qld) in the women’s doubles.

Mitchell James added to his doubles gold with a bronze medal in the men’s teams alongside Damian Phillips (Coffs Harbour, NSW) and teamed up with nineteen-year-old debutant Andriana Petrakis (Allenby Gardens, SA) to win bronze in the mixed doubles.

The final two bronze medals were won by Damian Phillips and Luke Barker in the men’s doubles and Kelly Wren and Andriana Petrakis in the women’s teams’ event.

Alison Scott was head coach of the Australian team, alongside coach Steve Manley and team manager Jay Schuback.

Final results

Men’s II-1 Singles: Gold – Archie Graham

Men’s II-2 Singles: Gold – Timothy Gould

Women’s II-1 Singles: Silver – Kelly Wren

Men’s Doubles: Gold – Archie Graham and Mitchell James, Bronze – Damian Phillips and Luke Barker

Women’s Doubles: Silver – Kelly Wren and Breanna Tunny

Mixed Doubles: Gold – Archie Graham and Kelly Wren, Bronze – Mitchell James and Andriana Petrakis

Men’s Teams: Gold – Archie Graham and Luke Barker, Bronze – Mitchell James and Damian Phillips

Women’s Teams: Bronze – Kelly Wren and Andriana Petrakis

The Virtus Global Games 2023 in Vichy, France from 4-10 June 2023 is the next major international competition on the calendar. Australia won the tournament when it was last held in Brisbane in 2019.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!