Aussies in action: Week of 25 July 2022
Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...
Australia, 25 July 2022 | tennis.com.au
Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios returns to the ATP Tour this week, as one of 12 Australians competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.
Kyrgios, the 2016 champion at the event, faces German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the opening round. Doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis looms as a potential second-round opponent.
The draw also features an all-Australian first-round showdown between Alexei Popyrin and John Millman.
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Atlanta Open
Atlanta, USA
|ATP 250
|Hard
|Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, John Peers, Matthew Ebden, Max Purcell, Luke Saville
|Open Castilla
Segovia, Spain
|ATP Challenger 90
|Hard
|Omar Jasika, Adam Taylor, Jason Taylor
|Winnipeg Challenger
Winnipeg. Canada
|ATP Challenger 80
|Hard
|Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, John-Patrick Smith
|Nottingham
Nottingham, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Grass
|Tristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
|Tbilisi Open
Tbilisi, Georgia
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Akira Santillan
|Bacau
Bacau, Romania
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Cihan Akay
|Denia
Denia, Spain
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Brandon Walkin
|Castelo Branco
Castelo Branco, Portugal
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Kody Pearson
|Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Tom Evans, Josh Reid
|Vejle
Vejle, Denmark
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Ethan Cook
|Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Adrian Arcon, Andrej Tasev, Chase Ferguson, Stefan Vujic, Ken Cavrak
|Kottingbrunn
Kottingbrunn, Austria
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Matthew Dellavedova
|Caloundra International
Caloundra, Australia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Dayne Kelly, Jeremy Beale, Thomas Fancutt, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Jordan Smith, Mitchell Harper, Charlie Camus, Jesse Delaney, Hayden Jones
|Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Moerani Bouzige, Hugo Joaquim Babakian, Shuannon Tricerri, Sam Baldwin, Luke Vuletic
|Colombo
Colombo, Sri Lanka
|ITF 15
|Clay
|Hanival Kahsey
The Australian Pro Tour continues in Caloundra this week, with a strong contingent of Aussie competitors in the joint men’s and women’s ITF 15 event.
After rain impacted the schedule, finals from last week’s tournament will be played today. Dane Sweeny faces Thomas Fancutt in an all-Australian men’s singles final, while top seeds Destanee Aiava and Talia Gibson meet in another battle between local contenders in the women’s singles final.
> Follow live scores from the Caloundra finals
|Event/Location
|Level
|Surface
|Aussie competitors
|Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic
|WTA 250
|Hard
|Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee
|Poland Open
Warsaw, Poland
|WTA 250
|Clay
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|BMW Cup
Horb, Germany
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Jaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby
|Nottingham
Nottingham, Great Britain
|ITF 25
|Hard
|Priscilla Hon, Alexandra Bozovic, Zoe Hives
|Open Castilla
El Espinar, Spain
|ITF 25
|Clay
|Seone Mendez
|Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean
|Caloundra International
Caloundra, Australia
|ITF 15
|Hard
|Destanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Michaela Haet, Erica Layton, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Stefani Webb, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Bianca Compuesto, Sasha Nelson
To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.
Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!