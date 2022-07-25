Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Australia, 25 July 2022 | tennis.com.au

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios returns to the ATP Tour this week, as one of 12 Australians competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.

Kyrgios, the 2016 champion at the event, faces German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the opening round. Doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis looms as a potential second-round opponent.

The draw also features an all-Australian first-round showdown between Alexei Popyrin and John Millman.

The Australian Pro Tour continues in Caloundra this week, with a strong contingent of Aussie competitors in the joint men’s and women’s ITF 15 event.

After rain impacted the schedule, finals from last week’s tournament will be played today. Dane Sweeny faces Thomas Fancutt in an all-Australian men’s singles final, while top seeds Destanee Aiava and Talia Gibson meet in another battle between local contenders in the women’s singles final.

> Follow live scores from the Caloundra finals

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Prague Open

Prague, Czech Republic WTA 250 Hard Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee Poland Open

Warsaw, Poland WTA 250 Clay Olivia Tjandramulia BMW Cup

Horb, Germany ITF 25 Clay Jaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby Nottingham

Nottingham, Great Britain ITF 25 Hard Priscilla Hon, Alexandra Bozovic, Zoe Hives Open Castilla

El Espinar, Spain ITF 25 Clay Seone Mendez Magic Hotel Tours

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean Caloundra International

Caloundra, Australia ITF 15 Hard Destanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Michaela Haet, Erica Layton, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Stefani Webb, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Bianca Compuesto, Sasha Nelson

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

