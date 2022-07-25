Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Australia, 25 July 2022

Wimbledon finalist Nick Kyrgios returns to the ATP Tour this week, as one of 12 Australians competing at an ATP 250 tournament in Atlanta.

Kyrgios, the 2016 champion at the event, faces German qualifier Peter Gojowczyk in the opening round. Doubles partner Thanasi Kokkinakis looms as a potential second-round opponent.

The draw also features an all-Australian first-round showdown between Alexei Popyrin and John Millman.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Atlanta Open
Atlanta, USA		 ATP 250 Hard Alex de Minaur, Nick Kyrgios, James Duckworth, Thanasi Kokkinakis, Alexei Popyrin, John Millman, Jordan Thompson, Jason Kubler, John Peers, Matthew Ebden, Max Purcell, Luke Saville
Open Castilla
Segovia, Spain		 ATP Challenger 90 Hard Omar Jasika, Adam Taylor, Jason Taylor
Winnipeg Challenger
Winnipeg. Canada		 ATP Challenger 80 Hard Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, John-Patrick Smith
Nottingham
Nottingham, Great Britain		 ITF 25 Grass Tristan Schoolkate, Nicholas Jovanovski
Tbilisi Open
Tbilisi, Georgia		 ITF 25 Hard Akira Santillan
Bacau
Bacau, Romania		 ITF 25 Clay Cihan Akay
Denia
Denia, Spain		 ITF 25 Clay Brandon Walkin
Castelo Branco
Castelo Branco, Portugal		 ITF 15 Hard Kody Pearson
Novi Sad
Novi Sad, Serbia		 ITF 15 Clay Tom Evans, Josh Reid
Vejle
Vejle, Denmark		 ITF 15 Clay Ethan Cook
Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Adrian Arcon, Andrej Tasev, Chase Ferguson, Stefan Vujic, Ken Cavrak
Kottingbrunn
Kottingbrunn, Austria		 ITF 15 Clay Matthew Dellavedova
Caloundra International
Caloundra, Australia		 ITF 15 Hard Dayne Kelly, Jeremy Beale, Thomas Fancutt, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Jordan Smith, Mitchell Harper, Charlie Camus, Jesse Delaney, Hayden Jones
Kuala Lumpur
Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia		 ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Hugo Joaquim Babakian, Shuannon Tricerri, Sam Baldwin, Luke Vuletic
Colombo
Colombo, Sri Lanka		 ITF 15 Clay Hanival Kahsey

The Australian Pro Tour continues in Caloundra this week, with a strong contingent of Aussie competitors in the joint men’s and women’s ITF 15 event.

After rain impacted the schedule, finals from last week’s tournament will be played today. Dane Sweeny faces Thomas Fancutt in an all-Australian men’s singles final, while top seeds Destanee Aiava and Talia Gibson meet in another battle between local contenders in the women’s singles final.

> Follow live scores from the Caloundra finals

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Prague Open
Prague, Czech Republic		 WTA 250 Hard Astra Sharma, Lizette Cabrera, Kaylah McPhee
Poland Open
Warsaw, Poland		 WTA 250 Clay Olivia Tjandramulia
BMW Cup
Horb, Germany		 ITF 25 Clay Jaimee Fourlis, Alana Parnaby
Nottingham
Nottingham, Great Britain		 ITF 25 Hard Priscilla Hon, Alexandra Bozovic, Zoe Hives
Open Castilla
El Espinar, Spain		 ITF 25 Clay Seone Mendez
Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean
Caloundra International
Caloundra, Australia		 ITF 15 Hard Destanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Michaela Haet, Erica Layton, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Stefani Webb, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Bianca Compuesto, Sasha Nelson

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

