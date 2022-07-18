Leagues Schools Clubs Coaches Tournaments States Australian Open
Professional tennis returns to Australian shores this week, with an ITF tournament in Queensland.

Dayne Kelly and Destanee Aiava headline the draws at his week’s Caloundra International, a joint men’s and women’s event on the Sunshine Coast.

Kelly is one of  11 Australians to receive direct acceptance to the men’s singles main draw, while a further 45 Australians will contest qualifying.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Indy Challenger
Indianapolis, USA		 ATP Challenger 80 Hard Max Purcell, Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, Andrew Harris, John-Patrick Smith
President’s Cup
Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan		 ATP Challenger 80 Hard Akira Santillan
Pozoblanco
Pozoblanco, Spain		 ATP Challenger 80 Hard Omar Jasika, Brandon Walkin, Tristan Schoolkate
Tampere Open
Tampere, Finland		 ATP Challenger 80 Clay Adam Taylor, Jason Taylor
Gandia
Gandia, Spain		 ITF 25 Clay Philip Sekulic
Idanha-a-Nova
Idanha-a-Nova, Portugal		 ITF 25 Hard Kody Pearson
Magic Hotel Tour
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Chase Ferguson, Adrian Arcon, Andrej Tasev, Anthony Shumsky
Cancun
Cancun, Mexico		 ITF 15 Hard Adam Walton
Caloundra International
Caloundra, Australia		 ITF 15 Hard Dayne Kelly, Jeremy Beale, Thomas Fancutt, Aaron Addison, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Jordan Smith, Mitchell Harper, Charlie Camus, Jesse Delaney, Hayden Jones
Innsbruck
Innsbruck, Austria		 ITF 15 Clay Matthew Dellavedova

Jaimee Fourlis is competing at a WTA 250 tournament in Italy this week, where she’ll face second seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the opening round. The 22-year-old received a lucky loser spot in the draw.

Twelve Australians have received direct acceptance to the Caloundra International, with a further 34 competing in qualifying.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors
Palermo Ladies’ Open
Palermo, Italy		 WTA 250 Clay Jaimee Fourlis, Seone Mendez
Vitoria-Gasteiz
Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain		 ITF 60 Hard Lizette Cabrera
Figueira da Foz
Figueira da Foz, Portugal		 ITF 25 Hard Kaylah McPhee, Alexandra Bozovic, Kimberly Birrell
Magic Hotel Tours
Monastir, Tunisia		 ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean
Caloundra International
Caloundra, Australia		 ITF 15 Hard Destanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Sasha Nelson, Elicia Kim, Jane Haeusler, Madison Frahn

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

