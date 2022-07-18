Find out where our professional Australian players are competing this week ...

Australia, 18 July 2022 | tennis.com.au

Professional tennis returns to Australian shores this week, with an ITF tournament in Queensland.

Dayne Kelly and Destanee Aiava headline the draws at his week’s Caloundra International, a joint men’s and women’s event on the Sunshine Coast.

Kelly is one of 11 Australians to receive direct acceptance to the men’s singles main draw, while a further 45 Australians will contest qualifying.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Indy Challenger

Indianapolis, USA ATP Challenger 80 Hard Max Purcell, Rinky Hijikata, Li Tu, Andrew Harris, John-Patrick Smith President’s Cup

Nur-Sultan, Kazakhstan ATP Challenger 80 Hard Akira Santillan Pozoblanco

Pozoblanco, Spain ATP Challenger 80 Hard Omar Jasika, Brandon Walkin, Tristan Schoolkate Tampere Open

Tampere, Finland ATP Challenger 80 Clay Adam Taylor, Jason Taylor Gandia

Gandia, Spain ITF 25 Clay Philip Sekulic Idanha-a-Nova

Idanha-a-Nova, Portugal ITF 25 Hard Kody Pearson Magic Hotel Tour

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Moerani Bouzige, Ken Cavrak, Alexander Crnokrak, Chase Ferguson, Adrian Arcon, Andrej Tasev, Anthony Shumsky Cancun

Cancun, Mexico ITF 15 Hard Adam Walton Caloundra International

Caloundra, Australia ITF 15 Hard Dayne Kelly, Jeremy Beale, Thomas Fancutt, Aaron Addison, Matthew Romios, Calum Puttergill, Jordan Smith, Mitchell Harper, Charlie Camus, Jesse Delaney, Hayden Jones Innsbruck

Innsbruck, Austria ITF 15 Clay Matthew Dellavedova

Jaimee Fourlis is competing at a WTA 250 tournament in Italy this week, where she’ll face second seed Yulia Putintseva of Kazakhstan in the opening round. The 22-year-old received a lucky loser spot in the draw.

Twelve Australians have received direct acceptance to the Caloundra International, with a further 34 competing in qualifying.

Event/Location Level Surface Aussie competitors Palermo Ladies’ Open

Palermo, Italy WTA 250 Clay Jaimee Fourlis, Seone Mendez Vitoria-Gasteiz

Vitoria-Gasteiz, Spain ITF 60 Hard Lizette Cabrera Figueira da Foz

Figueira da Foz, Portugal ITF 25 Hard Kaylah McPhee, Alexandra Bozovic, Kimberly Birrell Magic Hotel Tours

Monastir, Tunisia ITF 15 Hard Lisa Mays, Estelle Najean Caloundra International

Caloundra, Australia ITF 15 Hard Destanee Aiava, Talia Gibson, Alicia Smith, Sienna Leeson, Lily Taylor, Darcy Parke, Jelena Cvijanovic, Madison Schwarz, Sasha Nelson, Elicia Kim, Jane Haeusler, Madison Frahn

To follow scores, draws and individual results, click on the event name in the above tables.

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!