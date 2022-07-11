Ranking movers: Sam Stosur rises to a 12-year high
Australian Sam Stosur sits at world No.8 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, her highest position since June 2010.
Melbourne, Australia, 11 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour opted not to reward ranking points at Wimbledon this year, due to the tournament’s decision to prevent Russian and Belarusian players from competing.
This means that despite Nick Kyrgios’ career-best run to the Wimbledon final, his ranking slips five spots to world No.45 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. Had ranking points been awarded, the 27-year-old would have skyrocketed into the world’s top 20.
Chris O’Connell’s decision to skip Wimbledon has paid off, with the 28-year-old improving seven places to a career-high world No.101.
Rather than contesting qualifying at Wimbledon, O’Connell instead competed at ATP Challenger events and enjoyed a finals run in Portugal last week.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Alex de Minaur
|No.26
|+1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.45
|-5
|James Duckworth
|No.74
|0
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.75
|+4
|Jordan Thompson
|No.79
|-3
|Alexei Popyrin
|No.85
|-2
|John Millman
|No.87
|-2
|Chris O’Connell
|No.101
|+7
|Jason Kubler
|No.102
|-3
|Aleksandar Vukic
|No.124
|+7
With Ajla Tomljanovic’s impressive quarterfinal run at Wimbledon not earning any ranking points, the 29-year-old has fallen in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.
Tomljanovic still remains Australia’s top-ranked woman, despite dropping 27 places to world No.71.
There is better news for Daria Saville, who rises seven spots to world No.91.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.71
|-27
|Daria Saville
|No.91
|+7
|Maddison Inglis
|No.132
|-3
|Astra Sharma
|No.145
|-9
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.149
|+1
|Olivia Gadecki
|No.160
|+18
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.185
|+7
|Seone Mendez
|No.200
|0
|Priscilla Hon
|No.203
|-15
|Arina Rodionova
|No.224
|-21
Newly crowned Wimbledon champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have missed out on making significant rises in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.
After earning no ranking points for their major breakthrough, 34-year-old Ebden remains at world No.31 and 24-year-old Purcell slips two spots to world No.36.
Dane Sweeny makes his Australian top-10 debut this week, after rising 18 spots to world No.188. The 21-year-old made back-to-back ITF finals in America in the past fortnight.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|John Peers
|No.13
|+3
|Thanasi Kokkinakis
|No.26
|+1
|Nick Kyrgios
|No.28
|+1
|Matthew Ebden
|No.31
|0
|Max Purcell
|No.36
|-2
|Luke Saville
|No.70
|-7
|John-Patrick Smith
|No.102
|-3
|Jordan Thompson
|No.173
|-6
|Alex de Minaur
|No.181
|-23
|Dane Sweeny
|No.188
|+18
Sam Stosur returns to the world’s top 10 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, improving three places to world No.8.
This is Stosur’s highest ranking in more than 12 years and marks the first time since July 2019 that the 38-year-old has featured inside the world’s top 10.
Olivia Tjandramulia rises 18 places to a career-high world No.130. The 25-year-old from Queensland recently claimed her first ITF title of the season in Portugal.
While Alana Parnaby, a recent ITF finalist in Portugal, improves 17 places to a career-high No.260.
|AUSSIE TOP 10
|Player
|Rank
|Move
|Sam Stosur
|No.8
|+3
|Storm Sanders
|No.20
|-8
|Ellen Perez
|No.45
|+1
|Astra Sharma
|No.117
|-16
|Ajla Tomljanovic
|No.121
|+7
|Arina Rodionova
|No.125
|-10
|Olivia Tjandramulia
|No.130
|+18
|Lizette Cabrera
|No.198
|+6
|Alana Parnaby
|No.260
|+17
|Jaimee Fourlis
|No.269
|-10
