Australian Sam Stosur sits at world No.8 in the latest WTA Tour doubles rankings, her highest position since June 2010.

Melbourne, Australia, 11 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Both the ATP Tour and WTA Tour opted not to reward ranking points at Wimbledon this year, due to the tournament’s decision to prevent Russian and Belarusian players from competing.

This means that despite Nick Kyrgios’ career-best run to the Wimbledon final, his ranking slips five spots to world No.45 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. Had ranking points been awarded, the 27-year-old would have skyrocketed into the world’s top 20.

Chris O’Connell’s decision to skip Wimbledon has paid off, with the 28-year-old improving seven places to a career-high world No.101.

Rather than contesting qualifying at Wimbledon, O’Connell instead competed at ATP Challenger events and enjoyed a finals run in Portugal last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.26 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.45 -5 James Duckworth No.74 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.75 +4 Jordan Thompson No.79 -3 Alexei Popyrin No.85 -2 John Millman No.87 -2 Chris O’Connell No.101 +7 Jason Kubler No.102 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.124 +7

Women’s singles

With Ajla Tomljanovic’s impressive quarterfinal run at Wimbledon not earning any ranking points, the 29-year-old has fallen in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings.

Tomljanovic still remains Australia’s top-ranked woman, despite dropping 27 places to world No.71.

There is better news for Daria Saville, who rises seven spots to world No.91.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.71 -27 Daria Saville No.91 +7 Maddison Inglis No.132 -3 Astra Sharma No.145 -9 Jaimee Fourlis No.149 +1 Olivia Gadecki No.160 +18 Lizette Cabrera No.185 +7 Seone Mendez No.200 0 Priscilla Hon No.203 -15 Arina Rodionova No.224 -21

Men’s doubles

Newly crowned Wimbledon champions Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell have missed out on making significant rises in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

After earning no ranking points for their major breakthrough, 34-year-old Ebden remains at world No.31 and 24-year-old Purcell slips two spots to world No.36.

Dane Sweeny makes his Australian top-10 debut this week, after rising 18 spots to world No.188. The 21-year-old made back-to-back ITF finals in America in the past fortnight.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.13 +3 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.26 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.28 +1 Matthew Ebden No.31 0 Max Purcell No.36 -2 Luke Saville No.70 -7 John-Patrick Smith No.102 -3 Jordan Thompson No.173 -6 Alex de Minaur No.181 -23 Dane Sweeny No.188 +18

Women’s doubles

Sam Stosur returns to the world’s top 10 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, improving three places to world No.8.

This is Stosur’s highest ranking in more than 12 years and marks the first time since July 2019 that the 38-year-old has featured inside the world’s top 10.

Olivia Tjandramulia rises 18 places to a career-high world No.130. The 25-year-old from Queensland recently claimed her first ITF title of the season in Portugal.

While Alana Parnaby, a recent ITF finalist in Portugal, improves 17 places to a career-high No.260.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.8 +3 Storm Sanders No.20 -8 Ellen Perez No.45 +1 Astra Sharma No.117 -16 Ajla Tomljanovic No.121 +7 Arina Rodionova No.125 -10 Olivia Tjandramulia No.130 +18 Lizette Cabrera No.198 +6 Alana Parnaby No.260 +17 Jaimee Fourlis No.269 -10

