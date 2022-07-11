Top seed Novak Djokovic has captured the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen's singles title, ending the career-best run of Australian Nick Kyrgios in a four-set final.

London, Great Britain, 11 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Novak Djokovic has spoiled Nick Kyrgios’ dream of claiming the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s singles title.

The No.1 seed recorded a 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3) victory in their highly anticipated final showdown at the All England Club today.

Kyrgios showed no signs of early nerves in his first Grand Slam final appearance, conceding only five points on serve in a swift 31-minute opening set. The world No.40 was focused, calmly striking 14 winners and just four unforced errors to establish an early lead.

An unflappable Djokovic swung the momentum in the second set, breaking to love in the fourth game and racing to a 4-1 advantage.

Kyrgios earned four break points in the ninth game, but was unable to convert any, as Djokovic fought back to hold and level the match at one-set apiece.

As Kyrgios’ frustrations mounted, Djokovic took control through relentless pressure. The world No.3 broke the 27-year-old Australian’s serve late in the third set, then dutifully held to take a two-sets-to-love lead.

A more-settled Kyrgios managed to force a fourth-set tiebreak, but couldn’t prevent Djokovic from securing a seventh career Wimbledon title.

“He’s a bit of a God,” Kyrgios said of Djokovic. “I’m not going to lie, I thought I played well.”

The top seed closed out his four-set victory after three hours on court, finishing the match with 46 winners and only 17 unforced errors.

Djokovic produced a solid serving display too, winning 82 per cent of first serve points compared to Kyrgios’ 70 per cent.

The victory extends Djokovic’s winning streak at the All England Club to 28 matches and marks the first time he was won four consecutive titles at the tournament. He joins the elite company of Bjorn Borg, Pete Sampras and Roger Federer as the only men in the Open era to achieve that feat.

It is the 35-year-old Serbian’s 21st career major singles title, overtaking Federer for outright ownership of second position in the list of most prolific Grand Slam men’s singles champions and is now just one behind Rafael Nadal’s record of 22.

The men’s Grand Slam race just went up a gear 👀 Who will finish with the most major 🏆 to their name?#Wimbledon pic.twitter.com/DSeEduKJuE — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) July 10, 2022

There are still many positives to take from a career-best run from Kyrgios, who had been aiming to become the fifth Australian to win a Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles title in the Open era and the first since Lleyton Hewitt’s 2002 triumph.

“It’s been an amazing couple of weeks for me,” said Kyrgios, who hit 30 aces and 62 winners in the final.

“I’m just really happy with this result, it’s probably the best of my career. Hopefully, maybe, one day I’ll be here again.”

A complimentary Djokovic heaped praise on Kyrgios during the trophy presentation ceremony, assuring the Australian he would get the chance to challenge for Grand Slam titles again.

“Nick, you’ll be back,” Djokovic said. “You showed why you deserve to be one of the best players in the world, particularly on this surface.

“I really respect you a lot. I think you are a phenomenal tennis player and athlete, an amazing talent.”

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, final

[1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) d Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 4-6 6-3 6-4 7-6(3)

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!