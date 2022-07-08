Kyrgios advances to Wimbledon final, as Nadal withdraws
Australian Nick Kyrgios has received a walkover from second seed Rafael Nadal ahead of their scheduled semifinal at Wimbledon 2022.
London, Great Britain, 8 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Nick Kyrgios will contest the Wimbledon 2022 gentlemen’s singles final.
The 27-year-old Australian has received a walkover in the semifinals, with second seed Rafael Nadal unable to compete due to an abdominal injury.
Two-time Wimbledon champion Nadal made the decision today, ahead of tomorrow’s semifinals.
“I think it doesn’t make sense to go (on),” said a disappointed Nadal. “Even if I tried lot of times during my career to keep going under very tough circumstances, I think it’s obvious that if I keep going, the injury (is) going to be worse and worse … (I) feel very sad to say that.”
A Grand Slam men’s singles semifinal has only been decided via a walkover once before in the Open era, when Jim Courier received a walkover from Richard Krajicek in the Australian Open 1992 semifinals.
“I made my decision because I believe that I can’t win two matches under these circumstances,” said Nadal, who had been on a 19-match winning streak in Grand Slam matches this season.
“I can’t serve. Is not only that I can’t serve at the right speed, it’s that I can’t do the normal movement to serve.
“I don’t want to go out there, not be competitive enough to play at the level that I need to play to achieve my goal, and with a big chance to make the things much worse, no?”
This is just the second time in Nadal’s storied Grand Slam career, which has netted a record 22 titles and 310 match wins, that he has withdrawn mid-tournament.
World No.40 Kyrgios becomes the ninth Australian to progress to a Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles final in the Open era and first since Mark Philippoussis 19 years earlier, who was also unseeded when he contested the 2003 final.
|Wimbledon gentlemen’s singles
Australian finalists – Open era
|Player
|Year
|Rod Laver
|1968, 1969
|Tony Roche
|1968
|John Newcombe
|1969, 1970, 1971
|Ken Rosewall
|1970, 1974
|Pat Cash
|1987
|Pat Rafter
|2000, 2001
|Lleyton Hewitt
|2002
|Mark Philippoussis
|2003
|Nick Kyrgios
|2022
Kyrgios is the first Australian man to reach any Grand Slam singles final since Lleyton Hewitt’s runner-up finish at Australian Open 2005.
He will play either top seed and three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic or British hope Cameron Norrie in Sunday’s championship match.
Aussies in action – Wimbledon
RESULTS
Gentlemen’s singles, semifinals
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [2] Rafael Nadal (ESP) walkover
COMING UP
Gentlemen’s singles, final
Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC
