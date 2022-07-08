Australia's Heath Davidson has made an impressive debut in the Wimbledon quad wheelchair singles competition.

London, Great Britain, 8 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Heath Davidson has scored a major scalp in his Wimbledon singles debut.

The 35-year-old Australian defeated British hope and world No.3 Andy Lapthorne in the quarterfinals of the quad wheelchair singles competition today.

Contesting his first professional match on grass, Davidson recorded a comprehensive 6-1 6-3 victory. His exceptional returning heaped pressure on two-time Grand Slam singles champion Lapthorne, who only managed to hold serve twice in the 62-minute encounter.

Davidson finished the match with 26 winners and just seven unforced errors.

This is the third consecutive Grand Slam tournament that world No.5 Davidson has advanced to the semifinals in the quad wheelchair singles competition.

He now faces world No.1 Niels Vink of the Netherlands for a place in the final.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Quad wheelchair singles, quarterfinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) d Andy Lapthorne (GBR) 6-1 6-3

COMING UP

Quad wheelchair singles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS) v [1] Niels Vink (NED)

Quad wheelchair doubles, semifinals

Heath Davidson (AUS)/Ymanitu Silva (BRA) v [1] Sam Schroder (NED)/Niels Vink (NED)

