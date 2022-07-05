Australian Edward Winter and New Zealand partner Jack Loutit are through to the second round in the Wimbledon 2022 boys' doubles competition.

London, Great Britain, 5 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

A day after recording his maiden Wimbledon main draw victory in the boys’ singles competition, Australian Edward Winter has enjoyed a winning start to his doubles campaign too.

Winter, a 17-year-old from South Australia, teamed with 18-year-old Jack Loutit from New Zealand to score a first-round victory in the boys’ doubles competition. They beat British wildcards Patrick Brady and William Jansen in straight sets, posting a 6-4 6-3 win.

Winter was the only Australian winner in junior matches on day eight at the All England Club, with 15-year-old Hayden Jones and 18-year-old Jeremy Jin both losing their first-round doubles matches.

Taylah Preston also crashed out of the girls’ singles competition, with Chinese Taipei qualifier Yu-Yun Li recording a 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-3 victory in their second-round meeting.

The sixth-seeded Preston, a 16-year-old from Perth with an ITF world junior ranking of No.18, now turns her attention to the girls’ doubles competition.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Girls’ singles, second round

[Q] Yu-Yun Li (TPE) d [6] Taylah Preston (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-3

Boys’ doubles, first round

Edward Winter (AUS)/Jack Loutit (NZL) d [WC] Patrick Brady (GBR)/William Jansen (GBR) 6-4 6-3

Ozan Colak (USA)/Learner Tien (USA) d Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Frusina (USA) 6-4 6-2

Aidan Kim (USA)/Cooper Williams (USA) d Jeremy Jin (AUS)/Gerard Campana Lee (KOR) 6-7(3) 7-6(2) [10-7]

COMING UP

Boys’ singles, second round

[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) v [10] Martin Landaluce (ESP)

Girls’ doubles, first round

[6] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Irina Balus (SVK) v Linda Klimovicova (CZE)/Dominika Salkova (CZE)

Boys’ doubles, second round

Edward Winter (AUS)/Jack Loutit (NZL) v Joao Fonseca (BRA)/Juan Carlos Prado Angelo (BOL)



