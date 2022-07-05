Winter scores another milestone in Wimbledon juniors
Australian Edward Winter and New Zealand partner Jack Loutit are through to the second round in the Wimbledon 2022 boys' doubles competition.
London, Great Britain, 5 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers
A day after recording his maiden Wimbledon main draw victory in the boys’ singles competition, Australian Edward Winter has enjoyed a winning start to his doubles campaign too.
Winter, a 17-year-old from South Australia, teamed with 18-year-old Jack Loutit from New Zealand to score a first-round victory in the boys’ doubles competition. They beat British wildcards Patrick Brady and William Jansen in straight sets, posting a 6-4 6-3 win.
Winter was the only Australian winner in junior matches on day eight at the All England Club, with 15-year-old Hayden Jones and 18-year-old Jeremy Jin both losing their first-round doubles matches.
Taylah Preston also crashed out of the girls’ singles competition, with Chinese Taipei qualifier Yu-Yun Li recording a 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-3 victory in their second-round meeting.
The sixth-seeded Preston, a 16-year-old from Perth with an ITF world junior ranking of No.18, now turns her attention to the girls’ doubles competition.
Aussies in action – Wimbledon
RESULTS
Girls’ singles, second round
[Q] Yu-Yun Li (TPE) d [6] Taylah Preston (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-7(3) 6-3
Boys’ doubles, first round
Edward Winter (AUS)/Jack Loutit (NZL) d [WC] Patrick Brady (GBR)/William Jansen (GBR) 6-4 6-3
Ozan Colak (USA)/Learner Tien (USA) d Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Frusina (USA) 6-4 6-2
Aidan Kim (USA)/Cooper Williams (USA) d Jeremy Jin (AUS)/Gerard Campana Lee (KOR) 6-7(3) 7-6(2) [10-7]
COMING UP
Boys’ singles, second round
[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) v [10] Martin Landaluce (ESP)
Girls’ doubles, first round
[6] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Irina Balus (SVK) v Linda Klimovicova (CZE)/Dominika Salkova (CZE)
Boys’ doubles, second round
Edward Winter (AUS)/Jack Loutit (NZL) v Joao Fonseca (BRA)/Juan Carlos Prado Angelo (BOL)
