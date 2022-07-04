Australians Taylah Preston and Edward Winter have scored first-round singles wins in the Wimbledon 2022 junior competitions.

London, Great Britain, 4 July 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Two Australian juniors – Taylah Preston and Edward Winter – have recorded first-round singles wins in their Wimbledon debuts.

Preston is the sixth seed in the girls’ singles competition. The 16-year-old from Perth made a promising start to her campaign, scoring a 7-5 7-5 victory against Isis Louise van den Broek of the Netherlands.

Preston is currently at a career-high No.18 in the ITF junior world rankings, rising after a title-winning run at a grass-court event at Nottingham last month.

Edward earned his Wimbledon debut as a qualifier and has continued his winning run, overcoming American Alex Michelsen 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1 in the first round of the boys’ singles competition.

The 17-year-old South Australian, who has an ITF junior world ranking of No.89, struck 36 winners in the two-hour and 23-minute clash.

Jeremy Jin lost his opening-round match to third-seeded Croatian Mili Poljicak, while American Michael Zheng knocked out 15-year-old qualifier Hayden Jones.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

RESULTS

Girls’ singles, first round

[6] Taylah Preston (AUS) d [LL] Isis Louise van den Broek (NED) 7-5 7-5

Boys’ singles, first round

[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) d Alex Michelsen (USA) 7-6(4) 4-6 6-1

[3] Mili Poljicak (CRO) d Jeremy Jin (AUS) 6-4 6-3

Michael Zheng (USA) d [Q] Hayden Jones (AUS) 6-3 6-4

COMING UP

Girls’ singles, second round

[6] Taylah Preston (AUS) v [Q] Yu-Yun Li (TPE)

Boys’ singles, second round

[Q] Edward Winter (AUS) v [10] Martin Landaluce (ESP)



Girls’ doubles, first round

[6] Taylah Preston (AUS)/Irina Balus (SVK) v Linda Klimovicova (CZE)/Dominika Salkova (CZE)

Boys’ doubles, first round

Hayden Jones (AUS)/Alexander Frusina (USA) v Ozan Colak (USA)/Learner Tien (USA)

Jeremy Jin (AUS)/Gerard Campana Lee (KOR) v Aidan Kim (USA)/Cooper Williams (USA)

Edward Winter (AUS)/Jack Loutit (NZL) v [WC] Patrick Brady (GBR)/William Jansen (GBR)

