Three-time defending champion Novak Djokovic proved too strong for Australia's Thanasi Kokkinakis in their second-round clash at Wimbledon 2022.

London, Great Britain, 30 June 2022 | Darren Parkin

Thanasi Kokkinakis’ return to Wimbledon for the first time since 2017 has come to an end at the hands of six-time champion Novak Djokovic.

Djokovic was always going to be a huge challenge for the world No.79, who was coming off his first-ever main draw victory at SW19.

The top-seeded Serbian, who is enjoying a 23-match winning streak at the tournament, took a dominant opening set 6-1 in less than half an hour.

Kokkinakis lifted in the second set, finding his rhythm on serve to ask a lot more questions of the three-time defending champion, but ultimately he couldn’t make enough inroads on the Djokovic serve.

The second set finished with Djokovic dropping only five points on serve, having conceded only four on serve in the opener.

Another break came early in the third and from there, Djokovic ran away with the match. He posted a 6-1 6-4 6-2 victory just short of two hours.

After years of toil in the face of injury, Kokkinakis was excited to get such an opportunity.

“If you do get the opportunity to step up against one of the greatest of all time, it’s a dream really,” Kokkinakis said before today’s match.

“You want to play on those big courts and that big atmosphere.”

Kokkinakis career peak, pre-injuries, was a third-round run at Roland Garros in 2015. Djokovic also stopped him there, a symbol of the inroads Kokkinakis has made in his fight back this year.

Aussies in action – Wimbledon

TODAY’S RESULTS

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[1] Novak Djokovic (SRB) d Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 6-1 6-4 6-2

COMING UP

Gentlemen’s singles, second round

[19] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Jack Draper (GBR)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [26] Filip Krajinovic (SRB)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [4] Stefanos Tsitsipas (GRE)

[Q] Jason Kubler (AUS) v [Q] Dennis Novak (AUT)

Ladies’ singles, second round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Catherine Harrison (USA)

