Sam Stosur and Matt Ebden are among seven Australian players in the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles competition.

London, Great Britain, 29 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Seven Australian players are set to contest the Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles competition.

John Peers and Canadian Gabriela Dabrowksi are the fourth seeds and will look to build on a semifinal appearance in their team debut at Roland Garros last month.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is partnering American Asia Muhammad. They have been pitted against the No.2 seeds and defending champions American Desirae Krawczyk and Brit Neal Skupski.

While Sam Stosur, a two-time Wimbledon mixed doubles champion who scooped titles in 2008 and 2014, is playing alongside compatriot Matt Ebden.

Wimbledon 2022

Mixed doubles, first round [4] Gabriela Dabrowski (CAN)/John Peers (AUS) v Demi Schuurs (NED)/Ariel Behar (URU) Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Heather Watson (GBR)/Ken Skupski (GBR) Storm Sanders (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [8] Andreja Klepac (SLO)/Filip Polasek (SVK) Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) v Yang Zhaoxuan (CHN)/Santiago Gonzalez (MEX) Asia Muhammad (USA)/Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [2] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Neal Skupski (GBR)

> VIEW: Full Wimbledon 2022 mixed doubles draw

