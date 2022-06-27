Australian Nick Kyrgios is back inside the world's top 40 in the latest ATP Tour singles rankings.

Australia, 27 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Nick Kyrgios has returned to the world’s top 40 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings.

The 27-year-old has halved his ranking in the past month, boosted by strong performances during the grass-court season. Kyrgios rises five places this week to world No.40, his highest ranking since August 2020.

Thanasi Kokkinakis is also on the rise, improving three places to world No.79. This is the first time since January 2016 that the 26-year-old has been ranked inside the world’s top 80.

Chris O’Connell is also celebrating a new career-high ranking of No.108 this week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.27 -3 Nick Kyrgios No.40 +5 James Duckworth No.74 +3 Jordan Thompson No.76 -8 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.79 +3 Alexei Popyrin No.83 0 John Millman No.85 +1 Jason Kubler No.99 -1 Chris O’Connell No.108 +1 Aleksandar Vukic No.131 +3

Women’s singles

Jaimee Fourlis makes her top 150 debut in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings, with the 22-year-old rising three spots to world No.150.

After a successful Wimbledon qualifying campaign, Fourlis has now won 15 of her past 16 matches.

Ajla Tomljanovic remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.44, up one spot from the previous week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.44 +1 Daria Saville No.98 -2 Maddison Inglis No.129 0 Astra Sharma No.136 0 Jaimee Fourlis No.150 +3 Olivia Gadecki No.178 +3 Priscilla Hon No.188 +4 Lizette Cabrera No.192 +3 Seone Mendez No.200 +3 Arina Rodionova No.203 +4

Men’s doubles

Following a runner-up finish at Eastbourne last week, Luke Saville rises nine places to world No.63 in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings.

While Matt Ebden improves four spots to world No.31 after a semifinal run at Mallorca.

Akira Santillan rises 28 places to world No.295 after claiming his fifth ITF title of the season. The 25-year-old won his latest title alongside fellow Aussie James Frawley in Spain.

Frawley takes biggest mover of the week honours, jumping up 96 spots to world No.582.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.16 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.27 0 Nick Kyrgios No.29 0 Matthew Ebden No.31 +4 Max Purcell No.34 0 Luke Saville No.63 +9 John-Patrick Smith No.99 0 Alex de Minaur No.158 -1 Jordan Thompson No.167 -6 Matt Reid No.172 +1

Women’s doubles

Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian at world No.11 in the latest WTA doubles rankings, just ahead of Storm Sanders at world No.12.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.11 0 Storm Sanders No.12 0 Ellen Perez No.46 -2 Astra Sharma No.101 -2 Arina Rodionova No.115 +2 Ajla Tomljanovic No.128 +1 Olivia Tjandramulia No.148 -3 Lizette Cabrera No.204 +1 Jaimee Fourlis No.259 +2 Alana Parnaby No.277 +2

