Sanders and Siniakova claim Berlin doubles title
Australian Storm Sanders and Czech Katerina Siniakova are the Berlin doubles champions.
Berlin, Germany, 20 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers
Storm Sanders has won her fourth career WTA doubles title.
The 27-year-old Australian teamed with Czech Katerina Siniakova to defeat France’s Alize Cornet and Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-4 6-3 in the Berlin final.
The victory propels Sanders to a career-high ranking at world No.12.
It is Sanders’ second WTA 500 title this season, having also won the Adelaide International alongside Ash Barty in January.
Aussies in action – Berlin
RESULTS
[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Alize Cornet (FRA)/Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-4 6-3
