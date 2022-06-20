Australian Storm Sanders and Czech Katerina Siniakova are the Berlin doubles champions.

Berlin, Germany, 20 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Sanders has won her fourth career WTA doubles title.

The 27-year-old Australian teamed with Czech Katerina Siniakova to defeat France’s Alize Cornet and Swiss Jil Teichmann 6-4 6-3 in the Berlin final.

The victory propels Sanders to a career-high ranking at world No.12.

https://twitter.com/TennisAustralia/status/1538506106246676480?s=20&t=q3yHaPjs1sye3Ys4HLcvKA

It is Sanders’ second WTA 500 title this season, having also won the Adelaide International alongside Ash Barty in January.

Aussies in action – Berlin

RESULTS

[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Alize Cornet (FRA)/Jil Teichmann (SUI) 6-4 6-3

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!