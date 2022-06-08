Australian Nick Kyrgios has made a promising start at an ATP 250 tournament in Germany this week.

Stuttgart, Germany, 8 June 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Stuttgart, Germany

Nick Kyrgios is back on tour – and back in the winners’ circle.

The 27-year-old Australian fired 18 aces in a 7-6(3) 6-3 victory against Czech Jiri Lehecka in the opening round at an ATP 250 tournament in Stuttgart.

Kyrgios, who was competing in his first tour-level event in two months, did not drop serve in the 77-minute clash.

Fellow Australian Chris O’Connell’s winning run came to an end however, with the qualifier losing to former world No.1 Andy Murray.

Aussies in action – Stuttgart

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d Jiri Lehecka (CZE) 7-6(3) 6-3

Andy Murray (GBR) d [Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 6-4 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

[2] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v Aleksandr Nedovyesov (KAZ)/Aisam-ul-Haq Qureshi (PAK)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

Nick Kyrgios (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v [4] Fabrice Martin (FRA)/Andrea Mies (GER)

Nottingham, Great Britain

Ajla Tomljanovic has made a winning start to her grass-court season, powering into the second round at a WTA 250 tournament in Nottingham.

The Wimbledon 2021 quarterfinalist recorded a 6-4 6-4 victory against China’s Wang Xinyu in first-round action.

While Jordan Thompson has continued his impressive form at an ATP Challenger event being staged concurrently at the venue.

The third-seeded Thompson beat Swiss qualifier Antoine Bellier 6-3 6-4 in the opening round to extend his current winning streak to six matches. It is the world No.74’s best winning run since October 2018.

Aussies in action – Nottingham

RESULTS

Women’s singles, first round

[5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Wang Xinyu (CHN) 6-4 6-4

Men’s singles, first round

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) d [Q] Antoine Bellier (SUI) 6-3 6-4

[Q] Otto Virtanen (FIN) d [4] John Millman (AUS) 7-6(5) 6-3

Women’s doubles, first round

Vivian Heisen (GER)/Samantha Murray Sharan (GBR) d Maddison Inglis (AUS)/Cristina Bucsa (ESP) 7-5 4-6 [10-6]

Men’s doubles, first round

Julian Cash (GBR)/Henry Patten (GBR) d Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Nicholas Monroe (USA) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Women’s singles, second round

[5] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Katie Boulter (GBR)

Men’s singles, second round

[3] Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Jay Clarke (GBR)

[5] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Antoine Escoffier (FRA)

Women’s doubles, first round

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v Maria Sakkari (GRE)/Donna Vekic (CRO)

Astra Sharma (AUS)/Ingrid Neel (USA) v Magdalena Frech (POL)/Tereza Martincova (CZE)

Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Nadiia Kichenok (UKR) v [4] Caroline Dolehide (USA)/Monica Niculescu (ROU)

Men’s doubles, first round

[2] John-Patrick Smith (AUS)/Ramkumar Ramanathan (IND) v Lucas Pouille (FRA)/Jack Sock (USA)

John Millman (AUS)/Mikhail Kukushkin (KAZ) v [1] Andrea Vavassori (ITA)/Szymon Walkow (POL)

s-Hertogenbosch, Netherlands

It was a tough day for Aussie competitors at the Libema Open in s-Hertogenbosch, with five players losing their first-round singles matches.

Qualifier Olivia Gadecki, a 20-year-old from the Gold Coast ranked No.166, pushed world No.35 Anhelina Kalinina to three sets.

While Taylah Preston, a 16-year-old from Perth, impressed in her WTA main draw debut. The world No.812-ranked qualifier extended Dutch competitor Arianne Hartono, a player 11 years older and ranked more than 660 places higher, to three sets as well.

Aussies in action – s-Hertogenbosch

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Tim van Rijthoven (NED) d [Q] Matthew Ebden (AUS) 7-6(4) 7-6(9)

Women’s singles, first round

[8] Elise Mertens (BEL) d [Q] Storm Sanders (AUS) 6-7(5) 6-1 6-2

Anhelina Kalinina (UKR) d [Q] Olivia Gadecki (AUS) 6-3 4-6 6-4

[Q] Caty McNally (USA) d Daria Saville (AUS) 7-6(3) 6-3

[WC] Arianne Hartono (NED) d [Q] Taylah Preston (AUS) 6-4 3-6 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

James Duckworth (AUS) v Gilles Simon (FRA) 4-6 1-3 to finish

Men’s singles, second round

[4] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Adrian Mannarino (FRA)

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Alex de Minaur (AUS)/Luke Saville (AUS)

Women’s doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Tamara Zidansek (SLO) v Elena Rybakina (KAZ)/Liudmila Samsonova

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!