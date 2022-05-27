Paris, France, 27 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Daria Saville has matched her career-best result at Roland Garros – and is now determined to advance to the fourth round for the first time.

The 28-year-old Australian meets Italy’s Martina Trevisan in third-round singles action today in Paris.

In a promising sign, Saville’s confidence is high following a second-round win against two-time Wimbledon champion Petra Kvitova on Wednesday.

“I had some tough losses before Roland Garros, so I was like ‘surely it’s going to turn around’. And it did. And I’m excited for more,” Saville said after recording her fourth top-40 win of the season.

The world No.127, a wildcard entry in Paris this year as she continues her comeback from Achilles surgery, is one of six Australians scheduled to compete on day six.

Aussies in action:

[WC] Daria Saville (AUS) v Martina Trevisan (ITA)

Women’s singles, third round, Court 14, second match

Saville has advanced to the third round at Roland Garros for a second time, matching her 2018 effort. The former world No.20 now faces a left-handed opponent for the second match in a row. The in-form Trevisan, a Roland Garros quarterfinalist in 2020, is currently enjoying a seven-match winning streak. The 28-year-old Italian won her first WTA singles title in Rabat last week, propelling her to a career-high ranking at world No.59. Although they have never previously played at tour level, Saville and Trevisan have practiced together this week. “I know her since long time,” Trevisan said of the match-up. “It will be a very tough match. She’s a fighter, she runs a lot.”

Head-to-head record: First meeting

[7] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Madison Keys (USA)/Taylor Townsend (USA)

Women’s doubles, second round, Court 13, first match (from 7pm AEST)

World No.16 Sanders has matched her career-best result at Roland Garros, advancing to the second round in the women’s doubles competition for the second consecutive year. The 27-year-old Australian is now eyeing a third-round spot with American partner Dolehide. The seventh-seeded duo have won 11 of their past 14 matches together at Grand Slam level.

Luke Saville (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Sander Gille (BEL)/Joran Vliegen (BEL)

Men’s doubles, second round, Court 8, second match

After scoring their first Grand Slam win as a team, Aussie duo Saville and Thompson now face an accomplished Belgian combination. World No.46 Gille and world No.50 Vliegen have won five ATP doubles titles together and stunned the No.3 seeds Mahut and Herbert in the opening round. Saville is aiming to match last year’s third-round appearance, while Thompson is hoping to equal his 2017 effort.

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) v Marton Fucsovics (HUN)/Frances Tiafoe (USA)

Men’s doubles, second round, Court 13, third match

Kokkinakis is currently enjoying a seven-match winning streak in Grand Slam doubles matches. The world No.33 has also equalled his career-best result in Paris, matching a second-round appearance in 2015. To continue this run, the 26-year-old Australian and Kazakh partner Bublik need to defeat Hungary’s Fucsovics and American Tiafoe.

Sam Stosur (AUS)/Latisha Chan (TPE) v [12] Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Beatriz Haddad Maia (BRA)

Women’s doubles, second round, Court 13, fourth match

Stosur has made a winning start to her 16th Roland Garros doubles campaign, moving into the second round in Paris for a 12th time. The enduring 38-year-old owns a 9-1 win-loss record in second-round doubles matches at the tournament, a promising sign ahead of a clash with Australian Open 2022 finalists Danilina and Haddad Maia.

Storm Sanders (AUS)/Sander Gille (BEL) v Natela Dzalamidze (RUS)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ)

Mixed doubles, first round, Court 12, fourth match

Sanders is making her debut in a Roland Garros mixed doubles draw alongside first-time partner Gille, a 31-year-old Belgian ranked No.46. At world No.16, 27-year-old Sanders is the highest-ranked doubles player in this match-up.

