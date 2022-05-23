Australia's Alex de Minaur is back inside the world's top 20 in the latest ATP singles rankings.

Australia, 23 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur has returned to the world’s top 20 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. The 23-year-old is enjoying a career-best clay-court season, having won nine of his 14 matches on the surface.

Li Tu improves 28 spots to world No.309 this week, a new career-high for the 25-year-old.

There are also new career-highs for 21-year-old Tristan Schoolkate, jumping up 22 places to a career-high world No.459, and 18-year-old James McCabe, rising 11 spots to world No.523.

Several more Aussies are making moves at ITF level, with world No.513 Omar Jasika clinching his third title of the season in Greece and world No.496 Akira Santillan reaching a final in Tunisia.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.20 +1 James Duckworth No.72 -2 Nick Kyrgios No.76 0 Jordan Thompson No.82 0 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.86 -1 John Millman No.91 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.102 +1 Chris O’Connell No.117 +7 Aleksandar Vukic No.123 0 Jason Kubler No.160 +1

Women’s singles

Astra Sharma has reclaimed the Australian No.2 position in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 26-year-old jumps 20 spots to world No.124 after reaching a WTA quarterfinal at Rabat last week.

Kimberly Birrell is the biggest mover of the week, improving 23 places to world No.483 after strong performances at ITF level. It is the 24-year-old’s highest ranking since January 2020.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.42 +2 Astra Sharma No.124 +20 Maddison Inglis No.125 +1 Daria Saville No.127 +3 Olivia Gadecki No.160 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.178 +3 Arina Rodionova No.188 +1 Storm Sanders No.207 +1 Ellen Perez No.222 0 Seone Mendez No.223 0

