Alex de Minaur has scored a straight-sets win against American Tommy Paul in the second round at the Italian Open.

Rome, Italy, 12 May 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Alex de Minaur has continued his career-best run at the Italian Open, advancing to the third round for the first time.

The world No.22, who had never previously progressed beyond the first round in three previous appearances at the ATP Masters 1000 tournament, fought past American Tommy Paul 7-5 6-4 in second-round action today.

De Minaur’s victory sets up a showdown with No.2 seed Alexander Zverev. The 25-year-old German, who was a finalist in Madrid last week, leads their head-to-head record 5-1.

Recently-crowned Madrid champion Ons Jabeur has maintained her impressive form, eliminating Australian hope Ajla Tomljanovic 7-5 6-2 in women’s singles second-round action.

Storm Sanders is now the last Australian woman standing, after progressing through to the doubles quarterfinals alongside Chinese partner Zhang Shuai.

In men’s doubles, Australian Open 2022 finalists Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell made a winning start to their Italian Open campaign. They needed only 52 minutes to defeat Georgia’s Nikoloz Basilashvili and Kazakhstan’s Alexander Bublik 6-4 6-1 in the opening round.

Aussies in action – Rome

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) d Tommy Paul (USA) 7-5 6-4

Women’s singles, second round

[9] Ons Jabeur (TUN) d Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 7-5 6-2

Men’s doubles, first round

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d Nikoloz Basilashvili (GEO)/Alexander Bublik (KAZ) 6-4 6-1

Women’s doubles, second round

[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) d Eri Hozumi (JPN)/Makoto Ninomiya (JPN) 6-3 6-2

[3] Desirae Krawczyk (USA)/Demi Schuurs (NED) d Ellen Perez (AUS)/Nicole Melichar-Martinez (USA) 5-7 7-6(5) [10-7]

COMING UP

Men’s singles, third round

Alex de Minaur (AUS) v [2] Alexander Zverev (GER)

Men’s doubles, second round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Frances Tiafoe (USA) v [Alt] Lloyd Glasspool (GBR)/Harri Heliovaara (FIN)

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v Andrey Golubev (KAZ)/Maximo Gonzalez (ARG)

Women’s doubles, quarterfinals

[1] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v TBC

