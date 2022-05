Take a look at where our top-ranked Australian players are competing this week ...

Australia, 2 May 2022 | tennis.com.au

The European clay-court swing continues this week, with Alex de Minaur leading the Aussie charge at the Madrid Open.

Australian men are in action across 11 different professional events …

Australian women feature in eight different professional events this week …

The Australian junior wheelchair team are the No.2 seeds at the BNP Paribas World Team Cup in Portugal this week. They are one of eight nations competing for the prestigious title.

Event Location Level Surface Aussie competitors World Team Cup Villamoura, Portugal Wheelchair World Team Cup Hard Juniors: Saalim Naser, Riley Dumsday, Ben Wenzel

