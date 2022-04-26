Top-ranked Australians Alex de Minaur and Ajla Tomljanovic have both improved their singles rankings after promising runs at European clay-court events.

Australia, 26 April 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur has improved one place to world No.24 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings. It follows the 23-year-old advancing to his first tour-level semifinal on clay at Barcelona last week.

Chris O’Connell is the biggest mover of the week, rising 18 spots to world No.129 after capturing his third career ATP Challenger title. The 27-year-old claimed the Split title without dropping a set.

Max Purcell is at a new career-high of world No.163, while Jason Kubler has improved eight places to world No.170. It is the 28-year-old Kubler’s highest ranking since June 2019.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.24 +1 James Duckworth No.73 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.77 0 John Millman No.79 +1 Jordan Thompson No.87 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.90 -2 Alexei Popyrin No.108 -2 Aleksandar Vukic No.128 0 Chris O’Connell No.129 +18 Max Purcell No.163 +3

Women’s singles

Ajla Tomljanovic has matched her career-high position in the latest WTA Tour women’s singles rankings. The 28-year-old improves three places to world No.38 after advancing to the quarterfinals at Istanbul last week.

Storm Sanders is also on the rise, jumping up 16 spots to world No.181 after qualifying at a WTA 500 tournament in Stuttgart.

Talia Gibson is the biggest mover of the week, rising 64 spots to a career-high world No.771. The 17-year-old from Perth advanced to her first ITF Futures singles final in Thailand last week.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ajla Tomljanovic No.38 +3 Maddison Inglis No.126 -2 Daria Saville No.134 0 Astra Sharma No.148 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.166 0 Storm Sanders No.181 +16 Arina Rodionova No.182 -1 Lizette Cabrera No.188 +2 Seone Mendez No.200 +1 Ellen Perez No.210 -2

Men’s doubles

Five Australians remain inside the world’s top 35 in the ATP Tour doubles rankings, led by world No.10 John Peers.

Andrew Harris is the biggest mover of the week, skyrocketing up 143 spots to world No.551 after reaching an ATP Challenger semifinal in America alongside fellow Aussie Jason Kubler. This result sees Kubler improve his ranking 45 positions to world No.340.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.10 0 Max Purcell No.27 0 Nick Kyrgios No.30 0 Matthew Ebden No.33 -1 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.34 -1 Luke Saville No.62 -1 John-Patrick Smith No.95 +3 Matt Reid No.100 +1 Alex de Minaur No.132 -1 Marc Polmans No.157 -3

Women’s doubles

Sam Stosur remains the top-ranked Australian in the latest WTA doubles rankings.

Jaimee Fourlis returns to the Australian top 10 this week, rising five places to world No.254.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.12 0 Storm Sanders No.17 -1 Ellen Perez No.46 +1 Arina Rodionova No.94 +2 Astra Sharma No.106 +3 Olivia Tjandramulia No.144 -3 Ajla Tomljanovic No.219 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.246 0 Destanee Aiava No.251 +3 Jaimee Fourlis No.254 +5

