The prize winners from the Australian Open 2022 patron survey have been announced.

Melbourne, Australia, 25 March 2022 | tennis.com.au

Thanks to all patrons who completed a survey while attending the Australian Open this summer.

The prize winners are:

Recipient Prize AO 2022 major prize Suzanne Slingo 2x tickets to Australian Open 2023 final AO 2022 minor prize Narelle Kane Tennis starter pack (one tennis racquet and one can of tennis balls) AO 2022 minor prize Max Martinez Tennis starter pack (one tennis racquet and one can of tennis balls) AO 2022 minor prize Derek Nicol Tennis starter pack (one tennis racquet and one can of tennis balls)

