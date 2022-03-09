Daria Saville continues to impress in her tour return, qualifying for a WTA 1000 event at Indian Wells.

Indian Wells, USA, 9 March 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Australian Daria Saville has earned a main draw spot at Indian Wells.

The 28-year-old from Melbourne scored a 6-0 3-6 6-3 victory against seventh-seeded Pole Magdalena Frech in final qualifying round action today.

Strong returning from Saville helped her take control in the two-hour and six-minute battle, converting eight of the 16 break points she earned against the world No.88.

It is the second top-100 win of the season for Saville, who is currently ranked No.409 and contesting only her fifth tour-level tournament after missing eight months last year due to injury.

Saville, who is yet to find out her first-round opponent, joins compatriot Ajla Tomljanovic in the main draw of the prestigious hard-court event.

Set to make her sixth main draw appearance at Indian Wells, Saville is aiming to better third-round runs recorded in 2017, 2018 and 2019.

Astra Sharma’s bid to qualify at Indian Wells for a second consecutive year is over, losing to Bulgarian Viktoriya Tomova in straight sets in the final qualifying round.

The men’s qualifying singles competition began today, with several Australian hopes posting promising results.

Thanasi Kokkinakis and Aleksandar Vukic both scored comprehensive first-round victories, while Chris O’Connell scored a three-set win against two-time Grand Slam finalist Kevin Anderson.

Aussies in action – Indian Wells

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

Daria Saville (AUS) d [7] Magdalena Frech (POL) 6-0 3-6 6-3

[13] Viktoriya Tomova (BUL) d [9] Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-4 6-1

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) d Thomas Fabbiano (ITA) 6-3 6-4

[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) d Salvatore Caruso (ITA) 6-2 6-2

Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [4] Kevin Anderson (RSA) 3-6 6-2 6-2

[22] Philipp Kohlschreiber (GER) d Alex Bolt (AUS) 2-6 6-4 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s qualifying singles, first round

[1] John Millman (AUS) v [WC] Brandon Holt (USA)

Max Purcell (AUS) v [2] Joao Sousa (POR)

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[7] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [20] Vasek Pospisil (CAN)

[18] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [8] Jaume Munar (ESP)

Chris O’Connell (AUS) v TBC



Women’s singles, first round

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [WC] Hailey Baptiste (USA)

[Q] Daria Saville (AUS) v TBC

Men’s singles, first round

[29] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Bye

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Qualifier

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v David Goffin (BEL)

[WC] Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v Sebastian Baez (ARG)

Women’s doubles, first round

[2] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Zhang Shuai (CHN) v Alize Cornet (FRA)/Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

[8] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Lyudmyla Kichenok (UKR)/Jelena Ostapenko (LAT)

Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS)/Maria Sakkari (GRE) v Petra Martic (CRO)/Shelby Rogers (USA)

