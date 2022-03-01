Daria Saville makes significant progress in rebuilding her ranking after reaching the Guadalajara quarterfinals, while other Australians enjoy career highs.

1 March 2022 | Tennis Australia

Women’s singles

Daria Saville’s quarterfinal run at the Abierto Akron Zapon in Guadalajara, Mexico, has delivered a significant rankings boost, with the Australian moving from outside the world’s top 600 to No.410 this week.

Saville is rebuilding her ranking after undergoing Achilles tendon surgery in February 2021, which sidelined her her for most of the year.

Contesting her first individual tournament outside Australia since Roland Garros last September, Saville featured in a marathon first round, which saw Emma Raducanu retire with injury.

At three hours and 36 minutes, it was the longest match of the season so far. After another win over American qualifier Caroline Dolehide, Saville exited to Sloane Stephens in three sets.

Saville’s previous-best singles ranking was world No.20 in mid-2017.

Arina Rodionova was the other mover of note on the WTA Tour women’s singles rankings, with the 32-year-old moving 13 places to world No.179.

Ash Barty, who is yet to return to the tour after her Australian Open 2022 triumph, enters a 117th week at world No.1.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Ash Barty No.1 0 Ajla Tomljanovic No.40 -2 Astra Sharma No.96 -12 Maddison Inglis No.129 -6 Storm Sanders No.151 +11 Arina Rodionova No.179 +13 Lizette Cabrera No.187 -1 Seone Mendez No.211 +8 Ellen Perez No.213 + Priscilla Hon No.241 -8

Men’s singles

Alex de Minaur returns to the world’s top 30 in the latest ATP Tour men’s singles rankings, marking his highest singles ranking since October last year.

De Minaur climbed to a career-high world No.15 after winning Eastbourne in June 2021 but dipped in form and ranking after a COVID diagnosis in July.

The top-ranked Australian man’s successful start to the 2022 season included a first appearance in the Australian Open’s second week.

Aleksandar Vukic and Max Purcell each improved on the career-high rankings they achieved last week – Vukic moves one spot to No.117, while Purcell edged two places to No.167.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Alex de Minaur No.30 +2 James Duckworth No.63 +2 John Millman No.78 +2 Jordan Thompson No.66 +2 Alexei Popyrin No.90 -24 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.99 -3 Aleksandar Vukic No.117 +1 Nick Kyrgios No.134 +3 Chris O’Connell No.152 +6 Max Purcell No.167 +1

Men’s doubles

John Peers remains the top-ranked Aussie in the latest ATP Tour doubles rankings, sitting at world No.11

He is one of eight Australian men inside the world’s top 100 in the doubles rankings, with a further five Australian men in the top 151.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move John Peers No.11 +1 Max Purcell No.29 +2 Matthew Ebden No.37 -4 Nick Kyrgios No.42 +2 Thanasi Kokkinakis No.46 +2 Luke Saville No.53 +1 John-Patrick Smith No.89 -4 Matt Reid No.82 +4 Alex de Minaur No.141 – Marc Polmans No.151 -1

Women’s doubles

Storm Sanders sits at a career-high WTA doubles ranking,peaking at world no.17 this week.

The 27-year-old is one of two Australian women inside the doubles top 20 and five in the world’s top 100.

AUSSIE TOP 10 Player Rank Move Sam Stosur No.11 -1 Storm Sanders No.17 +3 Ellen Perez No.39 -6 Arina Rodionova No.93 – Ash Barty No.100 – Astra Sharma No.120 -29 Olivia Tjandramulia No.144 +2 Lizette Cabrera No.220 +2 Destanee Aiava No.242 -1 Olivia Gadecki No.244 +2

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!