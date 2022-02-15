Australian John Millman has defeated in-form American Maxime Cressy in the opening round at this week's ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach.

Delray Beach, USA, 15 February 2022 | Leigh Rogers

John Millman has made an impressive start at an ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach, eliminating eighth seed Maxime Cressy in the opening round.

The 32-year-old Australian posted a 6-7(2) 7-6(2) 7-6(3) victory against the world No.59-ranked American in their first-round showdown.

Their was only two service breaks in the two-hour and 53-minute battle, with Millman proving clutch under pressure to seal a hard-fought win.

Cressy had entered the tournament in red-hot form, having progressed to a first ATP final at the Melbourne Summer Set last month and then enjoying a career-best fourth round run at the Australian Open.

Millman is now set to face another American in the second round – either two-time Australian Open quarterfinalist Tennys Sandgren or world No.64 Marcos Giron.

Two more Aussies, Thanasi Kokkinakis and Jordan Thompson, are still to play their first-round matches at the hard-court tournament.

Aussies in action – Delray Beach

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

John Millman (AUS) d [8] Maxime Cressy (USA) 6-7(2) 7-6(2) 7-6(3)

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [5] Sebastian Korda (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v [Q] Mitchell Krueger (USA)

Men’s singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v TBC

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Peter Gojowczyk (GER)/Oscar Otte (GER)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nicholas Monroe (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)

Doha, Qatar

Slovak Alex Molcan has ended the winning run of Australian qualifier Chris O’Connell at an ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

The world No.72 recorded a 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-4 first-round victory against 27-year-old O’Connell, who had won two qualifying matches to earn his place in the main draw.

Aussies in action – Doha

RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

Alex Molcan (SVK) d [Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 6-7(4) 7-6(6) 6-4

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ajla Tomljanovic has lost her final qualifying round match at a WTA 500 tournament in Dubai, beaten by Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse in straight sets.

However, there is good news for the 28-year-old Australian, who has received a lucky loser spot in the main draw.

World No.39 Tomljanovic has been pitted against Russian qualifier Varvara Gracheva in the first round.

Aussies in action – Dubai

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU) d [6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 6-1 7-5

COMING UP

Women’s singles, first round

[LL] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v [Q] Varvara Gracheva (RUS)

Women’s doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)