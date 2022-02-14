There are lots of Australian players in action at tour-level tournaments across the world this week, including Ajla Tomljanovic competing in Dubai.

Dubai, United Arab Emirates, 14 February 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Dubai, United Arab Emirates

Ajla Tomljanovic is one step closer to earning a main draw berth at this week’s WTA 500 tournament in Dubai.

The 28-year-old Australian progressed to the final qualifying round with a hard-fought 7-5 6-7(3) 7-6(6) victory against Brit Heather Watson.

A determined Tomljanovic saved 23 of the 28 break points she faced in the three-hour and 27-minute battle, setting up a final qualifying round showdown with Romanian Elena-Gabriela Ruse.

The news wasn’t so good for Australians Maddison Inglis and Astra Sharma, with their qualifying quests ending in the second round.

Aussies in action – Dubai

RESULTS

Women’s qualifying singles, second round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) d Heather Watson (GBR) 7-5 6-7(3) 7-6(6)

[9] Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Maddison Inglis (AUS) 6-0 3-0 ret.

Madison Brengle (USA) d Astra Sharma (AUS) 6-2 6-0

COMING UP

Women’s qualifying singles, final round

[6] Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) v Elena-Gabriela Ruse (ROU)

Women’s doubles, first round

Ellen Perez (AUS)/Desirae Krawczyk (USA) v Anna Danilina (KAZ)/Kirsten Flipkens (BEL)

Doha, Qatar

World No.148 Chris O’Connell has qualified for an ATP 250 tournament in Doha.

The 27-year-old Australian sealed his place in the main draw with a 6-2 6-2 victory against Russian Pavel Kotov, his second consecutive straight-sets win in as many days.

O’Connell, who is contesting his first tournament since making a career-best third-round run at the Australian Open, has been pitted against world No.72 Slovak Alex Molcan in the opening round.

Aussies in action – Doha

RESULTS

Men’s qualifying singles, final round

[3] Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [8] Pavel Kotov (RUS) 6-2 6-2

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[Q] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Alex Molcan (SVK)

Marseille, France

Alexei Popyrin is carrying Aussie hopes in an ATP 250 tournament this week in Marseille.

The 22-year-old, who is the sole Australian in the men’s singles draw, faces a qualifier in the opening round.

Popyrin will also play doubles alongside compatriot Matt Reid. The duo have proven a strong combination, advancing to the Sydney Tennis Classic semifinals together earlier this season.

Aussies in action – Marseille

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[7] Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Qualifier

Men’s doubles, first round

Alexei Popyrin (AUS)/Matt Reid (AUS) v Benjamin Bonzi (FRA)/Albano Olivetti (FRA)

Delray Beach, USA

Thanasi Kokkinakis has been handed a tough draw in his first competitive appearance since the Australian Open.

The 25-year-old Australian, who returned to the world’s top 100 for the first time in six years earlier this month, faces fifth-seeded American Sebastian Korda in the opening round at an ATP 250 tournament in Delray Beach.

The 21-year-old Korda is ranked No.44 and was a finalist at this event last year.

John Millman plays in-form eighth-seeded American Maxime Cressy in the first round, while Jordan Thompson is set to meet a qualifier.

Aussies in action – Delray Beach

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) v [5] Sebastian Korda (USA)

John Millman (AUS) v [8] Maxime Cressy (USA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Qualifier

Men’s doubles, first round

[4] Luke Saville (AUS)/John-Patrick Smith (AUS) v Peter Gojowczyk (GER)/Oscar Otte (GER)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Nicholas Monroe (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA)