The major prize winners from patron surveys completed at events held in Adelaide and Sydney this summer have been announced.

Australia, 3 February 2022 | tennis.com.au

Thanks to all patrons who completed a survey while attending the Adelaide International events in Adelaide this summer.

Congratulations to Jennifer Ward, who has claimed the major prize of two tickets to the Adelaide International 2023 finals.

Thanks also to patrons who completed a survey while attending the ATP Cup and Sydney Tennis Classic in Sydney.

Troy Reid has claimed the major prize of two tickets to the ATP Cup 2023 finals. Congratulations, Troy!