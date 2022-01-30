Grand Slam to grassroots: Free court hire to celebrate AO success
To celebrate an incredible Australian Open, tennis fans across the country can access 10,000 hours of free court hire over the next month.
Melbourne, Australia, 30 January 2022 | tennis.com.au
Tennis courts across the country are set to throw open their gates and offer 10,000 hours of free court hire over the next month in celebration of the spectacular Aussie success stories at the Australian Open this year.
The newly crowned Australian Open women’s singles champion Ash Barty led the charge and was one of 74 Australians who competed across men’s, women’s, wheelchair and junior events this January.
Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis won their maiden Grand Slam title in the men’s doubles, the 2022 Australian of the Year Dylan Alcott reached the quad wheelchair singles final, Jaimee Fourlis and Jason Kubler made the final in mixed doubles and Matthew Ebden and Max Purcell were runners-up in the men’s doubles.
> READ: Kokkinakis and Kyrgios basking in AO 2022 glory
The 10,000 hours of free court hire is designed to fuel the current surge in tennis participation and capitalise on the excitement of an Australian Open that has showcased both spectacular tennis and stunning results for Australian players.
The latest AusPlay data* reports that 1,529,000 Aussies, including 1,227,800 adults and 301,200 children, are already hitting courts across the country, and the free court hire offer encourages more Aussies to play more tennis more often.
Already dubbed the fastest growing sport across all ages, tennis out-performed 15 other activities and sports, including AFL, basketball and soccer, with a 37 per cent increase in adult participation alongside a 29 per cent increase in children picking up a racquet in the last 12 months.
“There’s simply no better way to celebrate the success of our Aussie players than by giving free access to tennis to as many people as we can, right across the country,” Tennis Australia Chief Tennis Officer Tom Larner said.
“Connecting grassroots tennis to all the excitement of the Australian Open plays a crucial role in growing interest and participation in the sport at all levels, and for all ages. We are incredibly fortunate to stage a Grand Slam tournament right here – as Ash Barty says, in our backyard – and giving more people the opportunity to enjoy playing is a big win for us all.
> READ: Barty joins Grand Slam greats
“Whether you’ve been playing tennis your whole life or are inspired to pick up a racquet and get on court for the very first time, tennis clubs around Australia are ready to welcome you with open arms.
“For a number of years now we’ve also worked tirelessly to make tennis more accessible and up our digital game. Now more than 75 per cent of the Australian population has access to online court bookings through play.tennis.com.au, so it’s easier than ever before to find a court, book online, and redeem the free hour of court hire.”
The free hour of court hire is available to all Australians with one booking per person, with a booking fee cap of $20. Head to www.play.tennis.com.au/court-hire to redeem the free court hire. Enter code FREECOURT at checkout. The offer is valid from now until Monday 28 February 2022.
Summer of Tennis fast facts
Aussies at AO 2022:
Lead-in events:
Grassroots participation:
*AusPlay is a large scale national population tracking survey funded and led by Sport Australia. AusPlay data included is from the most recent release for the 12 months ending June 2021.