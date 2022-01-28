Getting to know: Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz
With a powerful game and fierce competitive spirit, AO 2022 girls' semifinalist Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz plans for a big future in tennis.
Melbourne, Australia , 28 January 2022 | Tennis Australia
As a five-year-old girl growing up in Glengowrie, South Australia, Charlottte Kempenaers-Pocz’ start in tennis was first sparked by the simple desire to beat her older brother. That competitive spirit has since taken the 17-year-old far. The South Australian has contested qualifying events at the 2021 Melbourne Summer Series and 2022 Adelaide International, and combined with former world No.1 Simona Halep to contest the AO 2021 women’s doubles. Kempenaers-Pocz has twice competed in Australian Open qualifying. We caught up with the teenager as she utilised her powerful serve and groundstrokes in a spectacular path to the semifinals of the Australian Open 2022 girls’ singles tournament.
I am at Seacliff Tennis Club now, but I was at Flagstaff Hill (in the Glenelg district) as well.
I got to play nationals when I was a junior, and I represented Australia in the Czech Republic and Thailand in Under 14s. I also went to Dubai last year to try and qualify for the Australian Open.
That’s a good question. Probably my parents, they’ve always been so helpful and supportive. Backing me to do whatever I can and always being there to help make that happen for me.
I played in the Adelaide International at the start of the year, and that’s my hometown. I was fortunate enough to win my first qualifying match, so I would say that has been my favourite memory.
I kind of chopped and changed, depending on the time, but I think Ash Barty is a great role model for all junior Aussie tennis players.
I would love Ash Barty’s craftiness. I think that would be really cool.
Winning the Australian Open. When I was nine (years old) it was Wimbledon, but probably here in Australia.
I like to hang out with my school friends and just get away from tennis for a bit and hang out. I find that really refreshing.
I really want to build my ITF ranking up and hopefully play all the junior slams throughout the year and to make sure I stay fit and keep loving the sport.
Hard court.
Australian Open.
Vanilla
