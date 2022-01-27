A brilliant summer continues for Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz, with the South Australian through to the semifinals of the AO 2022 girls' event.

Melbourne, Australia, 27 January 2022 | Darren Parkin

Teen sensation Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz has become the first Australian to reach the semifinals of a home junior Grand Slam since 2016, powering through her quarterfinal this afternoon.

In her strongest performance of the tournament so far, Kempenaers-Pocz dominated her clash with Germany’s Carolina Kuhl, prevailing 6-1 6-2 in less than an hour.

It took the 17-year-old just 24 minutes to take the opening set 6-1, having peeled off the first five games and 21 of the opening 26 points of the match.

She would make only five errors in the first set and would win 92 per cent of points on her first serve.

The second set saw Kempenaers-Pocz send down seven aces and drop only three points on serve as she rounded out arguably the best performance of her already impressive young career.

Having spent nearly two and a half hours on court in her third-round match, the South Australian was in a hurry. She played with aggression and positivity from the very first point, giving the German no time to settle into the contest.

Kempenaers-Pocz struck 20 winners to seven, broke serve four times and lost only two points on first serve.

She will now take on the eighth seed Sofia Costoulas of Belgium in the semifinals, as she looks to become the first Australian to win a Grand Slam girls’ singles title since Ash Barty lifted the Wimbledon trophy back in 2011.

The last local to win the Australian Open girls’ singles title was Siobhan Drake-Brockman in 1995.

Kempenaers-Pocz will also compete in a doubles semifinal this afternoon alongside fellow Australian Taylah Preston. They take on the top seeds Clervie Ngounoue of the USA and Diana Shnaider of Russia.

They are looking to become the first Australian girls to win the doubles title at the Australian Open since Casey Dellacqua and Adriana Szili in 2003.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY’S RESULTS

Girls’ singles, third round

Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) d Carolina Kuhl (GER) 6-1 6-2

COMING UP

Girls’ doubles, semifinals

[WC] Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS)/Taylah Preston (AUS v [1] Clervie Ngounoue (USA)/Diana Schnaider (RUS)

Girls’ singles, semifinal

Charlotte Kempenaers-Pocz (AUS) v [8] Sofia Costoulas (BEL)