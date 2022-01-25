The winners have been revealed for the Australian Tennis Foundation Lottery, where the major prize was an Australian Open 2022 finals package.

Melbourne, Australia, 25 January 2022 | tennis.com.au

Thank you to everyone who entered the Australian Tennis Foundation (ATF) Lottery to win the ultimate Australian Open finals package.

Congratulations to the following winners:

ATF Lottery winners Ticket number Winner First prize 673234-1 Gillian (Victoria) Second prize 673000-1 Catherine (Queensland)

These lucky winners will enjoy the Australian Open 2022 women’s and men’s singles finals in style.

Even if you are not one of our lucky winners this year, all entries have still supported a great cause in the Australian Tennis Foundation.

The proceeds from the ATF Lottery will help support projects, programs and initiatives to develop resilience and promote mental well-being in disadvantaged children and young people.

> Learn more about the Australian Tennis Foundation

To stay up-to-date with the ATF’s activities and any further promotions, please follow and like on Facebook and Instagram.