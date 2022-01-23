Australia's John Peers and Slovak partner Filip Polasek have continued their impressive form to book a spot in the Australian Open 2022 men's doubles quarterfinals.

Melbourne, Australia, 23 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The No.5 seeds lost only three games against two-time Grand Slam champions Kevin Krawietz and Andreas Mies in third-round action at Melbourne Park today.

Peers and Polasek scored a 6-1 6-2 victory against the No.12-seeded Germans, firing seven aces and not losing a service game in the 65-minute clash at John Cain Arena.

“The way we played today was just amazing,” said world No.9 Polasek.

“It’s always great to play in front of the Aussie crowd and with an Aussie boy next to me, it’s even better.”

This is the third time that Peers has advanced to an Australian Open men’s doubles quarterfinal – and the first time since 2019.

Peers and Polasek, who have now won 21 of their past 25 matches together, are both aiming to capture a second Australian Open men’s doubles title.

The 33-year-old Peers shared the Australian Open 2017 title with Finland’s Henri Kontinen, while 36-year-old Polasek won last year alongside Croatian Ivan Dodig.

“We’re taking it one match at a time, one point at a time and we’ll see if we can keep producing some sort of level like that,” world No.12 Peers said of their title chances.

“If we can, we’ll give it a good nudge.”

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have also continued their winning run, eliminating No.15 seeds Ariel Behar of Uruguay and Gonzalo Escobar of Ecuador in a three-set battle.

They’ll face sixth seeds Tim Puetz of Germany and New Zealand’s Michael Venus next, after they advanced via a walkover from Aussie wildcards Chris O’Connell and Jason Kubler.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, third round

[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d [12] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Andreas Mies (GER) 6-1 6-2

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [15] Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU) 6-4 4-6 6-4

[6] Tim Puetz (GER)/Michael Venus (NZL) d [WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) walkover

Mixed doubles, second round

[5] Kristina Mladenovic (FRA)/Ivan Dodig (CRO) d [WC] Arina Rodionova (AUS)/Marc Polmans (AUS) 6-2 6-7(8) [10-8]

Sania Mirza (IND)/Rajeev Ram (USA) d [WC] Ellen Perez (AUS)/Matwe Middelkoop (NED) 7-6(6) 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, third round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [13] Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) v [2] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

Men’s doubles, quarterfinals

[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [3] Marcel Granollers (ESP)/Horacio Zeballos (ARG)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [6] Tim Puetz (GER)/Michael Venus (NZL)

Women’s doubles, third round

[9] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

Mixed doubles, second round

[2] Zhang Shuai (CHN)/John Peers (AUS) v Bernarda Pera (USA)/Wesley Koolhof (NED)

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS)/Matt Ebden (AUS) v [WC] Jaimee Fourlis (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS)



