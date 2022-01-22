Aussie duo Matt Ebden and Max Purcell have continued an incredible run for local contenders in the Australian Open 2022 men's doubles competition.

Melbourne, Australia, 22 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

For the first time in more than two decades, nine Australians have advanced to the third round in an Australian Open men’s doubles draw.

Max Purcell and Matt Ebden booked their third-round spot today, eliminating fourth-seeded Colombians Juan Sebastian Cabal and Robert Farah in a thrilling encounter at Melbourne Park.

In front of a vocal 1573 Arena crowd, the Aussie pair held their nerve in the final stages of a tense two-hour battle against the two-time Grand Slam champions and former world No.1s.

Purcell and Ebden secured the only break of the deciding set in the 11th game, then confidently held to record a hard-fought 3-6 6-3 7-5 second-round victory.

It marks the second time both 23-year-old Purcell and 34-year-old Ebden have reached the third round at their home Grand Slam.

Seven Australians recorded second-round wins in men’s doubles action yesterday, including wildcards Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis who upset the world’s top team.

The last time nine Australian players featured in the third round of an Australian Open men’s doubles draw was in 2000.

In women’s doubles action today, top-seeded Czechs Barbora Krejcikova and Katerina Siniakova scored a 6-3 6-3 win against Australia’s Monique Adamczak and China’s Han Xinyun.

The result leaves Storm Sanders, who is partnering American Caroline Dolehide, as the last remaining Aussie contender in the women’s doubles draw.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, second round

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) d [4] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL) 3-6 6-3 7-5

Women’s doubles, second round

[1] Barbora Krejcikova (CZE)/Katerina Siniakova (CZE) d Monique Adamczak (AUS)/Han Xinyun (CHN) 6-3 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, third round

[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [12] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Andreas Mies (GER)

Matt Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [13] Raven Klaasen (RSA)/Ben McLachlan (JPN)

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) v [2] Rajeev Ram (USA)/Joe Salisbury (GBR)

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS)/Jason Kubler (AUS) v [6] Tim Puetz (GER)/Michael Venus (NZL)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [15] Ariel Behar (URU)/Gonzalo Escobar (ECU)

Women’s doubles, third round

[9] Storm Sanders (AUS)/Caroline Dolehide (USA) v Marta Kostyuk (UKR)/Dayana Yastremska (UKR)

