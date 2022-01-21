Seven Australians, including Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis, recorded second-round wins in Australian Open 2022 men's doubles action today.

Melbourne, Australia, 21 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Nick Kyrgios and Thanasi Kokkinakis have recorded a sensational second-round victory in the Australian Open 2022 men’s doubles competition.

The Aussie wildcards eliminated top-seeded Croatians Nikola Mektic and Mate Pavic 7-6(8) 6-3 in an entertaining encounter at Kia Arena.

World No.2 Mektic and world No.1 Pavic won nine titles together during the 2021 season, including at Wimbledon and the Tokyo Olympic Games. However, had no answers for the big-serving Australians this evening.

The 26-year-old Kyrgios and 25-year-old Kokkinakis fired 17 aces and won 88 per cent of first serve points in the 94-minute victory.

This effort propels them into the third round of an Australian Open men’s doubles draw for the first time.

Earlier today, Australian John Peers and Slovak Filip Polasek needed three sets to overcome Aussie wildcards Rinky Hijikata and Tristan Schoolkate in their second-round showdown. The fifth seeds eventually closed out a 6-1 3-6 6-1 victory at John Cain Arena.

It is the sixth time that world No.12 Peers has advanced to the third round at the Australian Open and the fourth year in a row he has reached this stage.

Meanwhile, Jason Kubler and Chris O’Connell have continued their career-best run, beating American duo Nathaniel Lammons and Jackson Withrow in three sets.

Neither 28-year-old Kubler or 27-year-old O’Connell had won a Grand Slam doubles match before this tournament.

Aussie wildcards Dane Sweeny and Li Tu are also enjoying a thrilling run in their Grand Slam doubles debut.

The 20-year-old Sweeny and 25-year-old Tu posted a 7-6(6) 6-4 second-round win against Treat Huey of the Philippines and Indonesia’s Christopher Rungkat.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s doubles, second round

[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) d [WC] Rinky Hijikata (AUS)/Tristan Schoolkate (AUS) 6-1 3-6 6-1

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) d [1] Nikola Mektic (CRO)/Mate Pavic (CRO) 7-6(8) 6-3

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS)/Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [Alt] Nathaniel Lammons (USA)/Jackson Withrow (USA) 6-7(1) 6-4 6-2

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) d [WC] Treat Huey (PHL)/Christopher Rungkat (IDN) 7-6(6) 6-4

COMING UP

Men’s doubles, second round

Matthew Ebden (AUS)/Max Purcell (AUS) v [4] Juan Sebastian Cabal (COL)/Robert Farah (COL)



Men’s doubles, third round

[5] John Peers (AUS)/Filip Polasek (SVK) v [12] Kevin Krawietz (GER)/Andreas Mies (GER)

[WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS)/Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v TBC

[WC] Jason Kubler (AUS)/Chris O’Connell (AUS) v TBC

[WC] Dane Sweeny (AUS)/Li Tu (AUS) v TBC

