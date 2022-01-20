Chris O’Connell achieves a major career breakthrough as he stuns world No.13 seed Diego Schwartzman in the Australian Open second round.

Melbourne, Australia , 20 January 2022 | Darren Parkin

Australia’s Chris O’Connell has stunned world No.13 Diego Schwartzman to secure the biggest win of his career so far.

The 27-year-old wildcard blitzed the former Roland Garros semifinalist 7-6(6) 6-4 6-4.

It is O’Connell’s first win over a top-20 player, and his first time qualifying for the third round of a Slam.

It marked O’Connell’s 10th main draw Grand Slam match, with all of them coming against players then ranked in the world’s top 80.

He now has an impressive four victories from those 10 matches, conceding an average of 94 ranking points to every player he has faced at a major.

CHRIS COMING THROUGH 🔥 Wildcard Chris O'Connell scores his first top-20 win over world No.13 Diego Schwartzman to reach the third round in a Grand Slam for the first time 🙌#GoAussies • #AO2022 • #AusOpen pic.twitter.com/iCoLkaM9vV — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 20, 2022

O’Connell started well against Schwartzman, creating break point chances at 3-2 in the opening set, but the speedy Argentine dug his way out and broke the Australian in the next game to take hold of the first set.

But O’Connell would not be denied, breaking back for 5-5 after an eight-minute game.

With the opener going to a tiebreak, O’Connell found himself down 4-5 but peeled off four of the next five points to win a pulsating 84-minute first set.

The second set progressed much faster with both players winning a combined 88 per cent of points on first serve and holding comfortably with the score moving to 4-4.

When O’Connell suddenly broke to love in the ninth game, it sent the parochial Aussie crowd into raptures.

He won the last 10 points of the set, holding to love to take it 6-4.

O’Connell created three break point chances immediately in the opening game of the third, but the tenacious Schwartzman fought desperately to stay in the match and managed to scramble a hold.

O’Connell didn’t have to wait long though, securing the crucial break at his very next opportunity as the crowd inside Court 3 continued to grow.

Schwartzman fired one last shot when he broke back to get to 4-4 in the third, but O’Connell immediately broke to love and calmly served out the win.

It's never too late to play your best tennis 👏 After 11 years on tour, @chrisoconnelll scores the biggest win of his career with an inspiring performance against Diego Schwartzman.@Kia_Worldwide · #Kia · #MovementThatInspires · #AusOpen · #AO2022 pic.twitter.com/4mO651D75i — #AusOpen (@AustralianOpen) January 20, 2022

The Australian struck 44 winners to 27 and won 71 per cent of points at the net in a highly impressive display.

Schwartzman had won 46 main draw Grand Slam matches in the previous five years, which ranks seventh amongst active male players. He has reached four quarterfinals and a semifinal in that time.

O’Connell appeared on track to crack the top 100 last year, but a constant string of setbacks halted his progress.

He missed two months with an ankle injury early in the year, before developing Osteitis Pubis later in the season. On returning from that injury, he contracted COVID, having just reached the quarterfinals of the ATP 250 event in Atlanta.

O’Connell now takes on big-serving American Maxime Cressy for a place in the last 16.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, second round

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) d [13] Diego Schwartzman (ARG) 7-6(6) 6-4 6-4

Women’s singles, second round

[WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) d [Q] Hailey Baptiste (USA) 7-6(4) 2-6 6-2

[10] Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova (RUS) d [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 6-2 6-2



COMING UP

Men’s singles, second round

[32] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Kamil Majchrzak (POL)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [2] Daniil Medvedev (RUS)

Women’s singles, third round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [30] Camila Giorgi (ITA)

[WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v TBC



> VIEW: Australian Open 2022 women’s singles draw

Men’s singles, third round

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v Maxime Cressy (USA)

> VIEW: Australian Open 2022 men’s singles draw