Australian wildcard Chris O'Connell has made a winning start to his Australian Open 2022 campaign, beating France's Hugo Gaston in the opening round.

Melbourne, Australia, 18 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

Chris O’Connell has matched his career-best result at the Australian Open, advancing to the second round for the second year in a row.

The 27-year-old Australian wildcard recorded a steely 7-6(4) 6-0 4-6 6-1 victory against world No.67 Hugo Gaston in first-round action at Melbourne Park today.

It is O’Connell’s third career win against a top 70-ranked opponent, all of which have been recorded in the past 12 months.

A hard-fought opening set, which O’Connell clinched in a tiebreak, saw both players each strike 15 winners and win more than 80 per cent of first serve points.

The second set, however, proved different story. World No.175 O’Connell need only 33 minutes to take a two-sets-to-love lead, not conceding a game.

A spirited Gaston fought back in the third set, finally breaking O’Connell’s serve and briefly wresting back some momentum.

Yet O’Connell refused to be rattled and eventually closed out the four-set victory after two hours and 35 minutes on court.

O’Connell, who finished the match with 43 winners, now faces Argentina’s Diego Schwartzman, the No.13 seed, in the second round.

Australian Open 2022

TODAY’S RESULTS

Men’s singles, first round

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) d Hugo Gaston (FRA) 7-6(4) 6-0 4-6 6-1



Women’s singles, first round

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) d [WC] Robin Anderson (USA) 6-7(5) 6-3 6-3

[31] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) d [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 6-2 6-3

Rebecca Peterson (SWE) d [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 6-2 6-3

COMING UP

Men’s singles, first round

[32] Alex de Minaur (AUS) v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA)

Alexei Popyrin (AUS) v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA)

Jordan Thompson (AUS) v Steve Johnson (USA)

Nick Kyrgios (AUS) v [Q] Liam Broady (GBR)

[WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP)

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 men’s singles draw

Women’s singles, first round

Astra Sharma (AUS) v Clara Tauson (DEN)

[WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) v [2] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR)

[WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) v [23] Leylah Fernandez (CAN)

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 women’s singles draw

Men’s singles, second round

John Millman (AUS) v [3] Alexander Zverev (GER)

[WC] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) v [Q] Radu Albot (MDA)

[WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) v [13] Diego Schwartzman (ARG)

Women’s singles, second round

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) v [Q] Lucia Bronzetti (ITA)

[WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) v TBC

> READ: Doubles draws revealed for Australian Open 2022

Book online, play today: Visit play.tennis.com.au to get out on court and have some fun!