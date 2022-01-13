The men's and women's singles draws for Australian Open 2022 are set. Find out who our Aussie contenders face in the opening round ...

Melbourne, Australia, 13 January 2022 | Leigh Rogers

The Australian Open 2022 men’s and women’s singles draws are set.

World No.1 Ash Barty headlines the women’s singles draw and begins her campaign against a qualifier.

Aussie wildcard Storm Sanders faces world No.2 Aryna Sabalenka in the first round, while Ajla Tomljanovic has also drawn a top 10-ranked opponent in her first match. She’ll play eighth seed Paula Badosa in a rematch of their Sydney Tennis Classic second-round clash last night, which Badosa won in two tight sets.

Sam Stosur, a wildcard entry playing the final singles event of her Grand Slam-winning career, has drawn American Robin Anderson in the opening round. It is the 37-year-old’s 20th Australian Open, tying Lleyton Hewitt for most main draw appearances by an Australian player.

Australian Open 2022

Women’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [1] Ash Barty (AUS) 1 v Qualifier – Ajla Tomljanovic (AUS) 45 v [8] Paula Badosa (ESP) 9 Astra Sharma (AUS) 101 v Clara Tauson (DEN) 41 [WC] Storm Sanders (AUS) 135 v [2] Aryna Sabalenka (BLR) 2 [WC] Maddison Inglis (AUS) 139 v [23] Leylah Fernandez (CAN) 24 [WC] Priscilla Hon (AUS) 223 v [31] Marketa Vondrousova (CZE) 34 [WC] Daria Saville (AUS) 385 v Rebecca Peterson (SWE) 93 [WC] Sam Stosur (AUS) 480 v [WC] Robin Anderson (USA) 172

Kimberly Birrell still has a chance to earn a main draw spot after progressing to the final round in the women’s qualifying singles competition. The 23-year-old plays Brit Harriet Dart in the final round tomorrow.

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 women’s singles draw

Alex de Minaur leads the Australian contenders in the men’s singles draw. The 22-year-old is the No.32 seed and has been pitted against Italian teen Lorenzo Musetti in the opening round.

James Duckworth faces Frenchman Adrian Mannarino in the first round, while Alexei Popyrin meets world No.58 Arthur Rinderknech in a tough first assignment.

In-form wildcard Thanasi Kokkinakis, who has just advanced to back-to-back ATP quarterfinals for the first time in his career, plays a qualifier in the first round.

Australian Open 2022

Men’s singles, first round Player Rank Player Rank [32] Alex de Minaur (AUS) 34 v Lorenzo Musetti (ITA) 60 James Duckworth (AUS) 49 v Adrian Mannarino (FRA) 70 Alexei Popyrin (AUS) 59 v Arthur Rinderknech (FRA) 58 Jordan Thompson (AUS) 73 v Steve Johnson (USA) 84 John Millman (AUS) 80 v Feliciano Lopez (ESP) 104 Nick Kyrgios (AUS) 114 v Qualifier – [WC] Alex Bolt (AUS) 142 v Alejandro Davidovich Fokina (ESP) 51 [WC] Thanasi Kokkinakis (AUS) 145 v Qualifier – [WC] Aleksandar Vukic (AUS) 160 v [30] Lloyd Harris (RSA) 32 [WC] Chris O’Connell (AUS) 173 v Hugo Gaston (FRA) 67

> VIEW: Full Australian Open 2022 men’s singles draw

Main draw action begins at Melbourne Park on Monday 17 January.

