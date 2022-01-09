World No.1 Ash Barty overwhelms Elena Rybakina in a 64-minute Adelaide International final to triumph at the tournament for a second time.

Adelaide, South Australia, 9 January 2022 | Vivienne Christie

Ash Barty loves being at home in Australia and loves winning trophies.

The world No.1 spectacularly combined both as she defeated Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-2 in the final of the Adelaide International to win the title for a second time.

Victory over the world No.14 from Kazakhstan marked Barty’s 21st win in her past 24 matches on Australian soil.

Contesting her 20th WTA singles final, the Australian appeared nerveless as she relied on her solid serving and signature triumph to overwhelm Rybakina in 64 minutes.

Saving break points in the seventh game of the 29-minute opener was the only hint of trouble for the tournament’s top seed.

Doing so easily highlighted her ability to withstand pressure and then quickly apply it. She broke Rybakina’s serve with her first breakpoint opportunity in the following game and easily served out the set.

Improving with every match and every set played in the South Australian capital, Barty broke in the first game of the second set and soon established a 6-3 4-0 lead.

Smoothly maintaining momentum, Barty finished the match with six aces and 17 total winners.

While the big-hitting Rybakina also managed 15 winners, her costly 26 unforced errors underlined her increasing frustration as Barty smoothly progressed.

Just a week into the new season, the numbers are adding for the 25-year-old Barty, who will amass her 110th week at world No.1 next week.

There’s an opportunity to add to those milestones when Barty takes to the court with Storm Sanders later tonight.

TODAY’S RESULTS

Make that 14 singles titles, and a second in Adelaide, for world No.1 @AshBarty. Barty defeats Elena Rybakina 6-3 6-2 in the final of the Adelaide International to add to her trophy from the 2020 event 🏆 #GoAussies #AdelaideTennis pic.twitter.com/05N8g5Dceq — TennisAustralia (@TennisAustralia) January 9, 2022

Women’s singles, final

[1] Ash Barty (AUS) d [7] Elena Rybakina (KAZ) 6-3 6-2

COMING UP

Women’s doubles, final (after men’s singles final, following suitable rest)

Ash Barty (AUS)/Storm Sanders (AUS) v [3] Darija Jurak (CRO)/Andreja Klepak (SLO)