Melbourne, Australia, 14 December 2021 | Leigh Rogers

The International Tennis Federation has recognised Dylan Alcott’s outstanding season, declaring the Australian as the 2021 World Champion in the quad wheelchair division.

“Itโ€™s an absolute honour to be named World Champion for the last time,” said the retiring Alcott, who was also named World Champion in 2018 and 2019.

“To be honest, I just felt extremely grateful that I could travel round the world and do my job this year, especially with everything thatโ€™s going on in the world and in Australia. It was a team effort and there were lots of ups and downs, but we managed to get it done.”

The 31-year-old created history in 2021, becoming the first male tennis player to complete a Golden Slam (winning all four major singles titles, plus a Paralympic gold medal, in the same calendar year).

Alcott’s singles win-loss record for the season was a remarkable 21-1, with his sole loss in the semifinals of the French Riviera Open in June.

“This year Iโ€™ve had the proudest moments probably in my whole career, which is pretty awesome,” the world No.1 said.

“Iโ€™m really stoked that I could finish it off with the Golden Slam and Iโ€™m really looking forward to my last tournament coming up at the Australian Open.”

More accolades could follow, with Alcott a contender to win the coveted Newcombe Medal at the Australian Tennis Awards later this week.

