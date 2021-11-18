Australia's Storm Sanders is one of five nominees for the latest Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award.

Australia, 18 November 2021 | Leigh Rogers

Storm Sanders’ heroic efforts at the Billie Jean King Cup Finals have been recognised.

The 27-year-old Australian is one of five players nominated for a Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award.

The Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award aims to recognise players who have represented their country with distinction, shown exceptional courage on court and demonstrated outstanding commitment to the team.

Nominees are chosen from a panel of experts, including Billie Jean King, and the winner is decided by a public vote.

Sanders played a starring role as Australia advanced to the semifinals of the prestigious team competition in Prague earlier this month, scoring a career-first top-20 win against Belgium’s Elise Mertens.

Sanders is nominated for a Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award alongside Switzerland’s Belinda Bencic, American Danielle Collins, Slovakia’s Viktoria Kuzmova and Russian Ludmilla Samsonova.

YOU decide the winner! 💓 Time to pick the latest Billie Jean King Cup Heart Award recipient Who deserves $10,000 to donate to a charity of their choice? @BelindaBencic | @KuzmovaViktoria | @LiudaSamsonova | @stormsanders94 VOTE here 👉 https://t.co/pypGi1mAMx#BJKCup — Billie Jean King Cup (@BJKCup) November 17, 2021

The winning player receives a $10,000 grant to nominate to a charity of their choice.

Public voting closes at 11pm AEDT on Monday 22 November.

